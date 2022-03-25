Updated ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Points Table As Australia Overpower Gritty Bangladesh

The Australian Women's National Cricket Team on Friday defeated their Bangladeshi counterparts to remain undefeated in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup in New Zealand. In a tightly fought match at the Basin Reserve, the Australians chased down a low total set by Bangladesh after a small hiccup from Salma Khatun, who picked three back-to-back wickets to put the Meg Lanning-side under pressure. On the back of Beth Mooney's amazing half-century, Australia made a comeback and went on to win the match. Let's take a look at the updated points table after Australia versus Bangladesh match.

ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Points Table

Teams Matches Wins Losses Points Last 5 Australia Women 7 7 0 14 W, W, W, W, W South Africa Women 6 4 1 9 NR, L, W, W, W West Indies Women 7 3 3 7 NR, L, W, L, L England Women 6 3 3 6 W, W, W, L, L India Women 6 3 3 6 W, L, L, W, L New Zealand Women 6 2 4 4 L, L, L, W, W Bangladesh Women 6 1 5 2 L, L, L, W, L Pakistan Women 6 1 5 2 L, W, L, L, L

ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Australia vs Bangladesh

As far as the match is concerned, Australia Women won the toss and elected to bat first. Australian bowlers led by Ashleigh Gardner and Jess Jonassen, who picked two wickets each in the game, restricted Bangladesh for a low total of 135 runs after rain reduced the contest to 43 overs per side. Bangladesh batter Lata Mondal scored the highest individual score of 33 runs for her side before she was dismissed by Megan Schutt. Sharmin Akhter hit 24 off 56 balls and was the second-highest scorer for the Women in Green.

In reply, Australia chased down the target in just 32.1 overs with Beth Mooney scoring an unbeaten 66 off 75 balls. Annabel Sutherland remained unbeaten at 26 off 39 balls. Alyssa Healy contributed at the top of the order with 15 off 22 balls. Australia Women won the match by 5 wickets with 65 balls remaining. Mooney was presented the player of the match award for her outstanding knock with the bat.

Image: cricket.com.au