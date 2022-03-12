'I'm Sure ICC Have Enough Budget': Mandhana's Heartening Gesture For Harmanpreet Kaur Wins Hearts Of Cricket Fans

Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur were the stars of the show with the bat as India scored an emphatic win over West Indies in the ICC Women's World Cup. Both the batters scored hundreds to propel India's total to 317 for eight before the bowlers put in a spirited effort to bowl out the West Indies for just 162 runs. With this, India recored a 155-run victory and registered their second win in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup on Saturday.

Mandhana was adjuded the player of the match for her brilliant 119-run knock off 123 balls. However, the batter won the hearts of the fans as she called up fellow centurion Harmanpreet (109 off 107 balls) on the podium to share the award.

What a gesture from Smriti Mandhana, sharing her player of the match with Harmanpreet Kaur ✨💙 pic.twitter.com/t7vbRpmung — Sohom (@AwaaraHoon) March 12, 2022

Cricket fans were all praise for Mandhana after her heartening gesture for Harmanpreet. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter.

Nice gesture from Smriti Mandhana, she got the player of the award but she called Harmanpreet Kaur as well to share the award - one of the beautiful moment in #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/06hE1UuAQQ — CRICKET (@cric8addictyash) March 12, 2022

Commenting on the decision, Mandhana explained why she decided to share the trophy with Harmanpreet.

"I think scoring a century and not being a Player of the Match is something I really wouldn't want as a player. I think we both contributed equally for us to score 300. So, I think it's good for us to share the trophy, and I think both are good contenders to get it. I'm sure ICC will be giving another trophy, and I'm sure they have enough budget to do that," Mandhana said.

Women's World Cup: India beat West Indies

Sneh Rana (3/22) and Meghna Singh (2/27) shared five wickets between them for India, while other three bowlers, including veteran Jhulan Goswami (1/43) also chipped in with a wicket each.

Deandra Dottin (62) top-scored for West Indies, while her opening partner Hayley Matthews made a quick 43 as the duo shared a century stand for the opening wicket.

But once they departed, West Indies innings just fell apart.

Earlier, Mandhana smashed her fifth ODI hundred, which was studded with 13 fours and two sixes, while Kaur had 10 hits to the fence and two maximums in her fourth ton and the first since hitting 171 not out against Australia in the 2017 World Cup.

The duo took India across the 200-mark after skipper Mithali Raj won the toss and elected to bat. This was also India's highest partnership for any wicket at the Women's World Cup For WI, Anisa Mohammed was the most successful bowler, taking two for 59.

India have now reached the top of the points table with 4 points from 3 matches and a healthy NRR of 1.333.

Brief Scores: India: 317 for 8 in 50 overs (Smriti Mandhana 123, Harmanpreet Kaur 109; Anisa Mohammed 2/59).

West Indies: 162 all out in 40.3 overs (Deandra Dottin 62, Hayley Matthews 43; Sneh Rana 3/22, Meghna Singh 2/27).

(with PTI inputs)