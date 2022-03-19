What Happened To Shamilia Connell? WI Pacer Discharged After On-field Collapse In BAN Game

West Indies women cricketer Shamilla Connell, who collapsed during the ICC Women’s World Cup match between West Indies and Bangladesh on Friday, has now been discharged from the hospital. The 29-year-old pacer was taken to the hospital after the incident and was later discharged from the hospital, upon returning with clear test results. The incident occurred mid-way during match no. 17 of the ongoing tournament, while she was fielding at midwicket during Bangladesh’s chase of 141 runs.

West Indies Women cricket’s Team player named Connell has collapsed, Hope she is fine. That was terrible. prayers for her. #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/8E8BvWRlyh — Gujju  (@TheBluesIndia_) March 18, 2022

Medical staff rushed into the ground after she collapsed and the match was halted for quite a while, as her team-mates worried about her health. The match was on a knife’s edge while the incident took place, as Bangladesh needed 13 runs to win the match off 19 balls with only one wicket in hand. Meanwhile, she got up on her feet after receiving medical attention and then went inside the mini-ambulance cum car. The broadcaster spotted her holding her stomach before she went inside the ambulance, while the Windies women got into a huddle before play was resumed.

Shamilia Connell's teammates express concerns about her health

On the match front, Bangladesh scored three runs off the 48th over, two runs off the 49th over, and lost their final wicket in the third ball of the 50th over to end up on the losing side. Hayley Matthews was awarded the man of the match for her bowling effort of 4/15 and speaking in the post-match presentation, she expressed concerns about Connell’s well-being. As per ESPN Cricinfo, Hayley said, “Bit worrying seeing her going down like that. She is a fighter, not sure what is wrong with her but hopefully she is alright. “.

On the other hand, skipper Stefanie Taylor also weighed in her thoughts on the same and said, “Able and the medical personnel taking care of her, hopefully, she will pull through. It was sad to see her go down. But we need to look at the bright side, it was time for us to regroup, we came back and changed the momentum.”. Connell bowled three over in the match before the health scare as West Indies jumped to third in the standings, courtesy of the win. West Indies face Pakistan in their next game on Monday and there is no update so far if Connell will be a part of the rest of the tournament.

