Who Is Mugdha Bhavare? Sports Psychologist Working Wonders With India Women's Cricket Team

Some stars of the Indian women's cricket team shared their insights of the positive impact psychologist Mugdha Bhavare had on their careers and the way she guided them through difficult times. Here is a look at who is Mugdha Bhavare, the psychologist who has played a vital role in the Indian women's team's success at the ICC Women's World Cup 2022.

Who is Mugdha Bhavare?

In a video put up by the BCCI Women's Twitter handle, sports psychologist Mugdha Bhavare explained the importance of working on the mental aspect of the game. Bhavare said, "Over a period of time, even players have realised that the mental aspect of the game has become a very important part of it. Players do carry a bit of emotional baggage with them when they are approaching these big games. It is very important that we address this emotional baggage as a professional and we speak to the players accordingly.

Bhavare then went on to explain how she caters to the concerns of the individual players. "I try and understand what is the different emotional baggage that every player is carrying with them. First of all, it is important to understand what is going on in their minds. The thought process is very important to understand and once I gather the kind of thought process they are into (either into their training or into their matches), then I start my individual work with every athlete."

The sports psychologist then also provided some insight into some of the most common challenges players face in sports. "There is a little bit of fear of failure that is attached. There is the pressure of expectations that is attached." Mugdha went on to add that it is important for her to observe such behaviours in players so she can help them tackle these concerns during individual sessions.

When it comes to her approach of tackling the concerns of players, Mugdha said that she focuses on the players' strengths rather than weaknesses and attempts to have fun sessions with them. She believes that helping players focus more on their strengths rather than their weaknesses helps them perform at their highest level.

In the same video, some players also shared their views on how Mugdha had helped them. For example, the Indian women's cricket team's vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur said, "Mugdha played a very important role when I was not getting runs. She came to me and told me how I can find a way out."

India's performances in ICC Women's World Cup so far

It is fair to say that Mugdha Bhavare has played a critical role in helping improve the performances of the Indian women's team. The Mithali Raj-led side has begun their ICC Women's World Cup campaign on a positive note as they have won two of their opening three matches, losing only to hosts New Zealand. The women in blue registered a dominating 107 run win over arch-rivals Pakistan before registering another emphatic 155 run win over West Indies.