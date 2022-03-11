WI-W Vs IN-W: Dream11 Prediction, H2H, Team News & More About ICC Women's World Cup Game

An in-form West Indies side in the ICC Women's World Cup is all set to take on an Indian side that had some stutters in their last game against hosts New Zealand on Saturday. While the Indian women's team lost their previous game by 62 runs, the West Indies have won both their opening games against the Blackcaps and England.

The India vs West Indies game is scheduled to take place on March 12. The match will commence live at 6:30 AM IST, from Seddon Park in Hamilton. Ahead of what promises to be a thrilling encounter, here is a look at our WI-W vs IN-W Dream11 predictions and the head to head stats between the two teams.

India vs West Indies women squads

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Bench: Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Renuka Singh, Yastika Bhatia

.@Vastrakarp25 & @ImHarmanpreet put on impressive performances with the ball & bat respectively but it's New Zealand who win the match. #NZvIND#TeamiIndia will look to bounce back in their next #CWC22 game against the West Indies. 👍 👍



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/zZzFTtBxPb pic.twitter.com/RGq6dMDncf — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 10, 2022

West Indies: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell

Bench: Rashada Williams, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Cherry Ann Fraser

ICC Women's World Cup: WI-W vs IN-W Dream11 team prediction

Wicket-keeper(s): Shemaine Campbelle

Batters: Deandra Dottin, Smriti Mandhana, Chedean Nation

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Deepti Sharma, Stafanie Taylor, Sneh Rana

Bowlers: Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anisa Mohammed, Pooja Vastrakar

Who will finish in the top four?#CWC22 pic.twitter.com/gIZTp9ExUr — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 11, 2022

India vs West Indies head to head record

India leads the head to head records between the two sides as they have won 20 of the 25 ODI matches and have only lost on five occasions. The numbers get even better for the women in blue in World Cups as they have won all of the six encounters between the two sides.

India's performances in ICC Women's World Cup so far

India kickstarted their ICC Women's World Cup in spectacular fashion as they registered a staggering 107-run win over arch-rivals Pakistan. 22-year old Pooja Vastrakar was adjudged the player of the match for her brilliant performance with the bat as she scored 67 runs off just 59 deliveries, an inning that included eight boundaries.

However, the women in blue could not replicate a similar level of performance in their second match against hosts New Zealand as they ended up losing by 62 runs. Amy Satterthwaite's fantastic 75-run knock put the game out of India's reach, who only managed 198 runs with the bat.