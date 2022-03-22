Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: India Tops Chart For Most Sixes In This Year's Competition

The Indian women's national cricket team has been performing brilliantly in the ICC Women's World Cup, which is currently being held in New Zealand. The Mithali Raj-led side is on its way to yet another semi-final appearance in the prestigious tournament. India became the team with the most sixes in the competition on Tuesday. With 14 maximums in six matches, India now has double the number of sixes than Australia, which is in second place with seven sixes.

With five sixes in six matches, the West Indies team, which is known for having explosive power-hitters in its lineup, is presently third on the list. England with four sixes is fourth, followed by New Zealand and Pakistan, who have three and one maximums, respectively. Bangladesh is the only team in the competition that hasn't hit a single six so far.

The Indian team is now ranked third in the ongoing Women's World Cup, with six points from six games. So far in the competition, India has won three games and lost an equal number of matches. Australia is presently leading the points table, followed by South Africa. As of March 22, Australia is the only team in the tournament that has not lost a single game.

India still has a chance to advance to the World Cup semi-finals. In order to accomplish this, India must defeat South Africa in its next match. The Women in Blue have a greater run rate than the West Indies and England, the other two teams with a chance to beat India in qualifying for the finals.

India vs Bangladesh

India on Tuesday boosted its qualification chances after beating Bangladesh by a massive margin of 110 runs. Batting first, India posted a total of 229 runs for the loss of seven wickets, courtesy of some brilliant batting performance by Shafali Verma and Yastika Bhatia, who scored 42 and 50 runs, respectively. Richa Ghosh (26 runs), Pooja Vastrakar (30 runs), and Sneh Rana (27 runs) also contributed with the bat to help push India's total.

After helping India with the bat, Rana came in and picked four wickets in the second innings to destabilise Bangladesh's batting lineup. Jhulan Goswami and Pooja Vastrakar picked two wickets each, while Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Poonam Yadav scalped one wicket each. Bangladesh was bowled out for 119 runs. Yastika was awarded the player of the match for her outstanding knock with the bat.

Image: BCCIWomen/Twitter

