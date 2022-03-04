Women's Cricket World Cup: Google Doodle Celebrates The Beginning Of ICC CWC 2022

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 got underway on Friday, March 4 with host New Zealand taking on West Indies in the opening fixture. The first match of the Women's World Cup 2022 is currently being played at the Bay Oval Stadium in New Zealand. To celebrate the start of the CWC 2022 Google decided to create a doodle.

Google doodle celebrates Women's Cricket World Cup

The Google Doodle features six female cricketers playing the game in the presence of audiences in the background. If you go to the Google homepage and search for Women's Cricket World Cup, you will see cricket balls moving from left to right on your screen. To view them again, you can click on the confetti popper at the bottom of the page.

The world’s first international cricket match took place in 1844 between Canada and the United States. The first women’s World Cup tournament was held in 1973 and was won by England.

Details about Women's World Cup 2022

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 will see eight teams competing against each other for winning the trophy. The 8 teams who are part of ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 are India Women, Pakistan Women, Australia Women, Bangladesh Women, New Zealand Women, South Africa Women, England Women, and West Indies Women.

England are the defending champions having won the title in 2017after beating India in the final. The tournament was originally scheduled for early 2021 but had to be postponed until March this year after coronavirus-related travel restrictions made it impossible for teams to get into New Zealand.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 will be played in a round-robin format. All 8 teams will face each other once during the tournament. The top four teams in the points table after the league stage will lock horns in the semi-final. The winners of the semis will collide in the fina

The tournament will be hosted in six cities -- Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin, Hamilton, Tauranga, and Wellington. The tournament opener will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, Tauranga on Friday, March 4. The final will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on April 3.