Women's Cricket World Cup: Jhulan Goswami Backs Teen Shafali Verma To Overcome Lean Patch

Veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami on Wednesday backed teen batting sensation Shafali Verma to overcome her poor form in the ongoing ICC women's World Cup sooner than later, saying that the swashbuckler is hitting the ball quite well during net sessions.

Verma was dismissed for a duck in the opening game against Pakistan that Indian won and hasn't exactly done well for the past few games. The 18-year-old's form is expected to be crucial to the team's chances of landing a first ever ICC title.

"Shafali has already proved herself. She is a very exciting cricketer. But these things happen with every cricketer," Goswami said in a virtual press conference ahead of the game against New Zealand here on Thursday.

"I am sure she is working hard really well in the nets, she is batting well in the nets; she is hitting the ball really well.

"She is just one big knock away and if she gets an opportunity, I am sure she is going to do well," she added.

Talking about the upcoming match, Goswami said it was important to bowl in the right areas against New Zealand.

"...against New Zealand, it is important to bowl in the right area. The grounds are pretty open, winds are always flowing, so how to take advantage of those things. We discussed a lot of stuff," she said.

"I think Pooja (Vastrakar), Meghana (Singh), Renuka (Singh Thakur), Simran (Dil Bahadur), they have done a decent job always when they get an opportunity and I hope they will continue with their performance," she added.