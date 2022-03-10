Women's Cricket World Cup: Jhulan Goswami Scripts History; Equals Massive World Cup Record

India's veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami on Thursday achieved a major milestone during the Women's World Cup 2022 match as she equalled the record for most wickets in the history of the World Cup. Ahead of the India Women vs New Zealand Women match, the cricketer from Kolkata had the chance to surpass Australian Lyn Fullston's record but at the end of New Zealand's innings she was only able to equal the record and now will have to wait for the next match to achieve the major milestone.

ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Jhulan Goswami ties Lyn Fullston's record

Talking about Jhulan Goswami's World Cup wickets, the pacer before the ongoing Women's Cricket World Cup match had 38 World Cup wickets to her name and was just one shot of Australian Lyn Fullston’s 39 wickets. Goswami dismissed Katey Martin for 41 runs to equal the Women's Cricket World Cup record. Jhulan Goswami made her international debut in 2005 and since then she has represented India in five different World Cups. The tall pacer made her World Cup debut the same year as her international debut. She has played in 2005, 2009, 2013, 2017, and 2022 editions of the World Cup.

ICC Women's World Cup 2022

After winning the toss India skipper Mithali Raj invited New Zealand to bat first. Pooja Vastrakar gave the early breakthrough by running out Suzie Bates. Amelia Kerr and skipper Sophie Devine stitched together a good partnership but Pooja Vastrakar dismissed the White Ferns captain for 35 runs off 30 deliveries, caught behind by wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh. After Devine's dismissal, Kerr joined hands with Amy Satterthwaite as both the batters built a good partnership.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad provided the breakthrough, dismissing Kerr for 50 runs. Maddy Green was the next to go, with Deepti Sharma picking up her wicket after being caught by Smriti Mandhana. While Satterthwaite completed her half-century, she was eventually dismissed by Vastrakar for 75. The young pacer(Vastrakar) was on hattrick having dismissed Lea Tahuhu and Jess Kerrin back to back deliveries before Mackay denied her the hattrick. Jhulan Goswami dismissed Katey Martin in the first ball of the final over to equal the World Cup wickets record.