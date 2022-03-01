Women's World Cup 2022: A Look At Team India's Player Profiles In Detail

Team India skipper Mithali Raj has had a decorated career so far but one trophy has been missing from her cabinet is the ICC Women's World Cup. The upcoming Women's World Cup 2022 in New Zealand will be her final swansong before she decides to hang her boot. India's best chance to win the Women's Cricket World Cup came back in 2017 when they made it to the finals of , only to lose to England by just nine runs. Five years now and the Mithali Raj-led unit will be eyeing to go the distance and win the elusive trophy that the team have been chasing. Here's a look at the India Women's team which will be challenging for the title.

India Women's World Cup squad

Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav

Here's a look at India Women's World Cup squad

Mithali Raj: The skipper will be eager to end her career with the trophy that has been eluding her for all these years. She had led the team to the final back in 2017 only to lose to England in the final. This time around she would be looking to lead the team until the end and hopefully lift the trophy. coming to her ODI career, the 39-year-old has 7623 runs in 225 matches.

Smriti Mandhana: The left-handed batter opener will be the key to Team India getting the strong start at the top of the order. In the buildup to the tournament, she had a decent series in New Zealand but has looked in good touch during warm-up matches. She will be hoping to keep the momentum going and make this Women's World Cup 2022 a memorable one for herself. In 64 ODI matches, she has a total of 2461 runs with 4 centuries and 20 half-centuries.

Harmanpreet Kaur: The vice-captain and explosive all-rounder has been struggling for runs for the past 12 months but has got her form back just at the right time. The right-handed batter scored a century in the warm-up match against South Africa and was rested against West Indies. Sh will be key to India;'s success in the tournament. Coming to her overall record, Kaur in 111 ODI matches has 2664 runs to hr name which includes 3 centuries and 13 half-centuries.

Shafali Verma: The young sensation will be making her debut in the tournament and along with Mandhana will have the responsibility to set the tempo of the innings for other batters to capitalise on. So far the 18-year-old has played just 11 matches scoring 260 runs.

Deepti Sharma: The bowling all-rounder looked good in the series against New Zealand and has carried that form during th warm-up matches as well. SHe will be looking to make a huge impact in Tema India's bid for the trophy. The 24-year-old has played 69 matches scoring 1720 runs in total.

Yastika Bhatia: The youngster will be playing her maiden Women's World Cup and will be eager to perform when given the opportunity. She has looked good with the bat in the past couple of matches which is why she could get preference. It remains to be seen if the 21-year-old will be able to pile runs. SO far in 7 ODI matches, she has over 193 runs.

Richa Ghosh: The wicketkeeper batter will have competition from Taniya Bhatia but the 18-year-old has done well fo herself which could give her the nod over Bhatia. Ghosh has an ODI strike rate in excess of 90 and recently scored her maiden international half-century, dispatching 65 runs off 64 balls at no.6 in the second ODI against New Zealand. The youngster in 7 ODI matches has over 200 runs but can get the nod due to her batting.

Taniya Bhatia: The rise of Richa Ghosh has seen Taniya Bhatia losing her spot in playing 11. She would be hoping to get her chance in the Women's Cricket World Cup and also make it count.

Jhulan Goswami: The veteran pacer with an eye on the World Cup will be the key to India's bowling lineup. SO far the 39-year old has picked up 245 wickets in 195 matches. Since this is her final chance at glory, she would be hoping to inspire the team to victory.

Pooja Vastrakar: She will be partnering with Goswami in the pace department after cementing her place in the team thanks to some good performance in the past month. In 13 matches she has just 6 wickets to show but her pace could trouble the opponent's batting lineup.

Meghna Singh and Renuka Singh Thakur: Both the players are short on experience with fewer than 10 ODI caps combined.

Poonam Yadav: The 30 -year-old is another key competent in the bowling lineup and can trouble the opponent with her spin and pace. The leg spinner has 70 wickets in 57 matches and would like to add more wickets to her tally during the Women's World Cup 2022.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Sneh Rana: Rajeshwari Gayakwad is both economical and a proven wicket-taker, flies under the radar compared to some of her teammates but is one to watch. The left-arm bowler has picked up 81 wickets in 51 matches till date on ODI format. Sneh Rana on the other hand made her debut back in 2014 and has so far played just 14 matches picking up 13 wickets.

Image: BCCI Women/ Twitter