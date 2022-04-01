Women's World Cup 2022: A Look At Top Run-scorers & Wicket-takers Before AUS Vs ENG Final

The Australian women’s cricket team and England women’s cricket team will be up against each other in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 final, scheduled to be played on April 3 at the Hagley Oval. Australia reached the final after earning a 157 runs victory over West Indies women on March 30, while England defeated the South Africa women by 137 runs on March 31 to storm into the final. While the Women’s World Cup has witnessed many top performers in both the bowling and batting departments so far, here’s a look at the top run-scorers and top wicket-takers of the tournament so far.

Top run-scorers of IPL 2022 ahead of Australia women vs England women final

The list of players with the most runs scored in the tournament is led by Proteas women players Laura Wolvaardt, who scored a total of 433 runs in eight matches at an average of 54.12 before the team bowed out of the tournament. Laura scored five half-centuries in the tournament and leads the chart from Aussie players Rachael Haynes and Meg Lanning, who sit in the second and third positions respectively. Haynes has scored 429 runs in the World Cup so far, with the help of one century and two half-centuries. On the other hand, Lanning’s run tally stands at 339 runs, scored with the help of one century and two half-centuries.

Player/Team Matches Runs Highest Score 100s/50s Laura Wolvaardt(SA) 8 433 90 5-50s Rachael Haynes(AUS) 8 429 130 1-100/2-50s Meg Lanning(AUS) 8 384 135* 1-100/2-50s Alyssa Healy(AUS) 8 339 129 1-100/2-50s Smriti Mandhana(IND) 7 327 123 1-100/2-50s

Top wicket-takers of IPL 2022 ahead of Australia women vs England women final

In the meantime, the list of top wicket-takers is led by English bowler Sophie Ecclestone. Ecclestone has picked up 20 wickets in the tournament so far in eight matches, with the best figures of 20 wickets. Ecclestone has bowled a total of 75.3 overs so far and has bowled 12 maiden overs so far. She has an average of 12.85, an economy rate of 3.40 to her credit. At the same time, she leads the list of top wicket-takers from South African players Shabnim Ismail and Marizanne Kapp.

Player/Team Matches Maidens Wickets Best Figures Sophie Ecclestone(ENG) 8 12 20 6/36 Shabnim Ismail(SA) 8 5 14 3/27 Marizanne Kapp(SA) 8 1 12 5/45 Ayabonga Khaka(SA) 8 5 12 4/32 Charlie Dean(ENG) 5 1 11 4/23

