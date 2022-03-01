Women's World Cup 2022: Analysing Strengths & Weaknesses Of Mithali Raj-led Team India

The Indian Women's Cricket team led by Mithali Raj will look for the first Women's World Cup trophy at the upcoming mega event. The Women's World Cup 2022 will begin on the 4th of March in New Zealand. The event will see the eight teams play each other once with the top four advancing to the semi-finals.

The last ODI world cup saw team India make it to the finals but fail to pick the much-coveted trophy going down to England. Ahead of the latest edition, let us take a look at the India Women's cricket team squad, strengths and weaknesses.

Talking about the team's strength, the team has a strong batting lineup consisting of skipper Mithali Raj, vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma. The team, however, doesn't have a proper finisher; though Richa Ghosh has shown glimpses of exploit, the player hasn't had enough experience, something that might be an area of concern.

Jhulan Goswami has plenty of experience and will help them with the ball and will have the likes of Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Poonam Yadav to her support while the rest of the attack hasn't shown consistency and that could be something that could hurt India. Another area of concern for India will be their fielding which hasn't been up to the mark. The team has been seen in multiple situations missing important chances and dropping catches-- something that they can't afford to do if they are to go the distance in such an event.

India has a spin heavy unit and they can use it to their advantage, given that many players are known to struggle playing spin but it is to be seen how the conditions turn out to be. If the pitch does assist the spinners, then the Indian bowling unit will be able to trouble the batters.

India women's cricket team for Women's World Cup 2022

Team India: Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur (VC), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

Standby Players: Sabbhineni Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur

