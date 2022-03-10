Pooja Vastrakar, an Indian all-rounder, stunned New Zealand with her incredible bowling performance during their World Cup match on Thursday. Pooja got off to a good start in the second match with a brilliant run-out that sent Suzie Bates back to the pavilion for just 5 runs. Pooja then went on to have one of the best spells in her career, taking four wickets in 10 overs with an economy rate of 3.40.

India vs New Zealand: Pooja Vastrakar picks four wickets

Pooja dismissed New Zealand's Sophie Devine, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahulu, and Jess Kerr to register her maiden four-wicket-haul in the World Cup. Pooja dismissed Devine for 35 runs in the 11th over of the game. She then went on to pick the wicket of Satterthwaite in the 43rd over before coming back again and dismissing Tahulu and Kerr in the same over on back-to-back deliveries. Netizens have taken to social media to hail Pooja's performance in today's game.

In terms of the match, New Zealand amassed a total of 260 runs in 50 overs. India are currently attempting to chase down the total, but with only two wickets remaining, the aim appears to be a long shot for the side. Jhulan Goswami and Meghna Singh are batting at 6 and 2 runs, respectively. Earlier, Harmanpreet Kaur scored 71 runs before being dismissed by Amelia Kerr. Pooja, on the other hand, failed to replicate her batting performance from the first game as she was removed for 6 runs by Hannah Rowe.

Last week, Vastrakar stunned Pakistan with a terrific run with the bat as she smashed 67 runs off 59 balls to help her side post a respectable total. Vastrakar's 67-run knock came at a time when India were struggling to put runs on the board. India lost a few early wickets before Vastrakar forged a record 7th-wicket partnership with Sneh Rana. They helped India post a total of 244 runs in 50 overs. India eventually beat Pakistan by a margin of 107 runs, maintaining the long-standing winning streak against their arch-rivals.

The Mithali Raj-led side will now lock horns against West Indies women in their next outing on March 12. The match is scheduled to be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. India enjoy a better head-to-head record against the West Indies. The Women in Blue are expected to win their Saturday's encounter against the Caribbean side.

Image: BCCIWomen/Twitter

