Women's World Cup 2022: How Team India Performed In Warm-up Fixtures Vs SA & WI

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 is just three days away and India Women's Cricket team will be heading into the opening fixture with a lot of confidence having won both their warm-up fixtures. The ICC Women's WC is scheduled to begin on Friday, March 4 with India Women's Cricket team playing their first match against Pakistan on March 6. Let's take a look at how India Women's team performed during both their warm-up fixtures.

Women's World Cup 2022: IND W vs SA W warm-up fixture

Team India played their first opening warm-up fixture against the South Africa team which they won by just 2 runs in a nail-biting encounter. During the IND W vs SA W cricket match, India's opening batter Smriti Mandhana was hit on the helmet after which she was assessed by the team doctor and was originally declared fit to continue, only to retire hurt an over and a half later after another consultation. However, she has now been cleared to take part in the ICC Women's WC cricket tournament.

During the IND W vs SA W warmup match, India batted first and scored 244-9 courtesy of a fine century from vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur. The right-handed batter scored a 119-ball 114 with the help of 11 boundaries. Yastika Bhatia scored 78-ball 58 runs but the Women in Blue were unable to score enough runs during the final overs which will be the main concern during the tournament.

Chasing 245 runs for victory, Indian women bowled well with left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad finishing with figures of 4/46 due to which South Africa was stopped at 242 for the loss of seven wickets. For South Africa women, Laura Walvaardt went on to score 83 runs, while skipper Sune Luus top-scored with 86 runs off 98 balls, while Marizanne Kaap also contributed with 31 runs.

Women's World Cup 2022: IND W vs WI W

After a narrow win over South Africa in the opening warm-up fixture, India Women's team took on West Indies women in their second warm-up fixture on Tuesday. This time around, the Mithali Raj-led team comfortably won the match by 81 runs with Smriti Mandhana regaining her form.

Batting first, India Women scored 258 runs in 50 overs with Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma scoring half-centuries. Mandhana showed no signs of the head knock scoring 66 runs from 67 balls which included seven boundaries. Deepti Sharma scored 51 runs but had only one boundary to her name. Yastika Bhatia continued her fine form with the bat scoring 42 runs, while captain Mithali Raj scored 30 runs. Harmanpreet Kaur was rested from batting. For West Indies Cherry-Ann Fraser, Karishma Ramharack and Hayley Matthews finished with a pair of wickets each.

Chasing 259 runs for victory, Jhulan Goswami kept the top order in check with some tight bowling. The veteran pacer bowled eight overs giving away 14 runs. For West Indies Hayley Matthews scored 44 runs while Shemaine Campbelle scored half century. For India, Pooja Vastrakar finished with figures of 3/21 while the likes of Meghna Singh, Deepti Sharma and Rajeshwari Gayakwad collected a pair of wickets each.

Image: Twitter/@BCCIWomen