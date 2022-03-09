Women's World Cup 2022: Jhulan Goswami Devises 'flat Wicket' Strategy Against New Zealand

The Indian Women's cricket team started the Women's Cricket World Cup campaign with a crushing win against Pakistan in their opening encounter. India team won the match by 107 runs courtesy of fine knocks from Smriti Mandhana, Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar. The bowling department also performed well with Rajeshwari Gayakwad ending up with 4 wickets, while Jhulan Goswami and Sneh Rana picking up two wickets apiece. The India Women's team is scheduled to face New Zeland Women's team in the second match with a chance to settle the score having lost the recent ODI series to white ferns recently.

Jhulan Goswami on India Women vs New Zealand Women match

The India Women vs New Zealand Women is scheduled to take place on Thursday, March 10 at Seddon Park in Hamilton. Ahead of the encounter, Jhulan Goswami while speaking in the press conference said, " The wicket looks pretty flat. We have a plan. And we want to execute those plans. Matchday is different. Let's hope for the best. Everybody is fit and available to go. In New Zealand, it is important to ball in right areas l. Everyday all bowlers are not going to perform".

Women's Cricket World Cup: Jhulan Goswami on the cusp of a major milestone

Besides looking forward to the India Women vs New Zealand Women match, Jhulan Goswami is also on the cusp of achieving major milestone during the India Women vs New Zealand Women. The veteran pacer currently has 38 World Cup wickets to her name, just one shot of Australian Lyn Fullston’s 39 wickets and needs a couple of wickets to become the highest wicket-taker in women’s World Cup. Speaking about approaching the major milestone Goswami said, "I’m not aware of the record and how many wickets I am on. How I perform for the team is most important for me, the individual records come themselves. I am an absolute team player".

India Women vs New Zealand Women preview

Mithali Raj and her team were beaten 4-1 by the New Zealand team before the start of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 however the confidence of Women in Blue will be high following the crushing win against Pakistan. The form of Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur will be crucial as they were unable to make winning contributions. Opener Shafali Verma is clearly struggling with her form and needs to do well in this match. New Zealand will be looking for a bonus point after winning their second game against Bangladesh women by nine wickets and having lost the tournament opener against West Indies women by 3 runs. The match promises to be a cracking contest.