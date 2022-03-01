Women's World Cup 2022: Team India's Full Schedule & Complete Squad For The Tournament

The India women’s cricket team, led by skipper Mithali Raj, is all set to embark on their ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 campaign on March 6, with the opening clash against arch-rivals Pakistan. India won their opening warm-up fixture of the tournament against South Africa by a thrilling margin of two runs on February 27. Meanwhile, Mithali’s team won their second warm-fixture by defeating West Indies by a mammoth margin of 81 runs on March 1.

Women's World Cup 2022: Team India's Full Squad

The Indian squad for the Women’s World Cup features experienced campaigners like skipper Mithali, pacer Jhulan Goswami, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Smrithi Mandhana. At the same time, the squad also features exciting young talents like Shefali Verma, Richa Ghosh, and Pooja Vastarkar among the other big names. Mithali would be looking to start her campaign on a high by winning against Pakistan, having finished the last edition of the tournament in 2017 as the runners up to England.

India squad for Women's World Cup 2022: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav

Women's World Cup 2022: Team India's Full Schedule

After the clash against Pakistan, India will be up against New Zealand women in their second match on March 9. New Zealand women earlier defeated India 4-1 in the five-match ODI series in New Zealand, just before the World Cup began. In the meantime, after New Zealand, India is slated to face West Indies, England, and Australia in their next games, before playing against Bangladesh and South Africa.

Match No. Date/Time(IST) Match Details Venue 4. March 6, 6:30 AM Pakistan women vs India women Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 8. March 10, 6:30 AM New Zealand Women vs India Women Seddon Park, Hamilton 10. March 12, 6:30 AM West Indies Women vs India Women Seddon Park, Hamilton 15. March 16, 6:30 AM England Women vs India Women Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 18. March 19, 6:30 AM India Women vs Australia Women Eden Park, Auckland 22. March 22, 6:30 AM India Women vs Bangladesh Women Seddon Park, Hamilton 28. March 27, 6:30 AM India Women vs South Africa Women Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Image: Twitter/@ICC