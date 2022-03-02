Women's World Cup 2022: What Is India's Record Against Pakistan In ICC Tournaments?

The 2022 ICC Women's World Cup is all set to begin on March 4 at Bay Oval in New Zealand. A total of eight teams will compete in the tournament. India will kick-start its campaign with a match against arch-rivals Pakistan on March 6, which will be the sixth game of the tournament but the first for both sides. Let's take a look at the head-to-head record of both sides in ICC tournaments.

India vs Pakistan in ICC Women's World Cup

Just like their male counterparts, the Indian women's team also enjoys a 100 per cent win record against Pakistan in the 50-over World Cup. India and Pakistan have played a total of two games in the ICC Women's World Cup, with the Women in Blue emerging victorious on both occasions. India also boasts a 100 per cent win record against Pakistan when it comes to Women's One-Day Internationals. India and Pakistan have played 10 ODI matches against each other, all of them ending in the former's favour.

India vs Pakistan in ICC Women's T20 World Cup

India and Pakistan faced each other for the first time in an ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2009. India and Pakistan have played a total of six matches against each other since the inception of the ICC World T20. India has won four out of those six games, while Pakistan has emerged victorious on two occasions. The two ICC T20 World Cup matches that India has lost against Pakistan came in the 2013 and 2016 editions of the tournament.

ICC 2022 Women's World Cup: India's Full Schedule

After the clash against Pakistan, India will be up against New Zealand women in their second match on March 9. India will then play against West Indies on March 12 before locking horns against England on March 16. India is slated to face Australia on March 19 and will play against Bangladesh and South Africa on March 22 and 27, respectively. The knockout stage of the competition will begin on March 30 and the final is scheduled for April 3.

India squad for Women's World Cup 2022: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

Image: BCCIWomen/Twitter