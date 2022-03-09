Women's World Cup: Deandra Dottin's Gravity-defying Catch That Sent Twitter In Hysterics

West Indies batter Deandra Dottin took a stunning one-handed catch on Wednesday during her ICC Women's World Cup match against England. Dottin pulled off the incredible catch in the 9th over to help her side get their first breakthrough in the game. With the catch, Dottin participated in the dismissal of England opener Lauren Winfield-Hill, who was sent back to the pavilion for 12 runs by Shamilia Connell.

In the video that has gone viral on various social media platforms, Dottin can be seen diving to her left and plucking the ball from the air like a wicketkeeper without gloves. Dottin was fielding between slip and gully when she intercepted the cut short from Lauren and took the eye-opening catch. As soon as Dottin completed the catch, she started running around the ground in celebration while her teammates followed in joy.

Deandra Dottin is a freak! pic.twitter.com/yC32Dahf63 — Anam Nadeem (@anamnadeem) March 9, 2022

Netizens have turned to social media to appreciate the catch taken by Dottin. Amongst those who heaped praise on Dottin is former India opener Wasim Jaffer. The ex-Mumbai cricketer turned to his official Koo handle to say that the catch will take some extraordinary effort to take a beating.

Deandra Dottin Stunning catch in different angles #CWC2022 pic.twitter.com/0bXNTQpnj6 — മല്ലു ᵇʳᵘᵗᵘ (@NostalgicMallu) March 9, 2022

West Indies vs England, ICC Women's World Cup

As far as the match is concerned, West Indies women beat their England counterparts by 7 runs. Batting first, the Windies scored 225/6 in 50 overs courtesy of an amazing 66-run knock from wicketkeeper Shemaine Campbelle. Chedean Nation remained unbeaten at 49 runs, while Hayley Matthews and Dottin contributed at the top of the order with 45 and 31 runs, respectively. England's Sophie Ecclestone picked three wickets, while Nat Sciver scalped one to her name.

In reply, England were bowled out for just 218 runs on the board. Apart from Tammy Beaumont, who scored 46 off 76 balls, no other batter was able to cross the 40-run mark. The second-highest scorer for England was Sophia Dunkley with 38 runs to her name. Shamilia Connell picked three wickets for West Indies, while Hayley Matthews and Anisa Mohammed picked two wickets each. Aaliyah Alleyne and Stafanie Taylor picked one wicket to their names. Campbelle was adjudged the player of the match for her outstanding knock of 66 runs.

Image: @anamnadeem/Twitter