Women's World Cup: Drama Unfolds As Deepti Sharma Claims Wicket Off No-ball In Final Over

The Indian Women's National Cricket Team suffered a heart-melting defeat against South Africa, which saw their World Cup campaign end on a sad note.

Vishal Tiwari
The Indian Women's National Cricket Team suffered a heart-melting defeat against South Africa, which saw their World Cup campaign end on a sad note. The Women in Blue fought till the end in a thrilling match on Sunday, but a stroke of bad luck saw them eliminated from the competition. India's Deepti Sharma took a decisive wicket in the final over of the match, but the delivery was ruled a no-ball, breaking the hearts of every Indian cricket fan all over the world. 

South Africa required 3 runs off 2 balls when Deepti managed to take the wicket of Mignon du Preez. However, as the Indian players gathered to celebrate the wicket, the signal for no-ball came up on the screen, crushing India's hopes of qualifying for the finals. The on-field umpire asked Du Preez to take the crease again and also added one run to South Africa's total tally at the moment, as per ICC's rule book. Take a look at the no-ball that cost India the match. 

ICC Women's World Cup: India vs South Africa

Earlier in the match, the Mithali Raj-led India side won the toss and elected to bat first at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The Indian women's team got off to a good start courtesy of some good batting from Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, both of whom scored a half-century each. While Mandhana scored 71 off 84 balls, Verma was run-out for 53 off 46 balls. Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur also contributed with the bat as they scored 68 and 48 runs, respectively. India finished the innings at 274/7 in 50 overs. 

In reply, South Africa chased down the target with zero balls remaining. South Africa batter Laura Wolvaardt and Lara Goodall forged a crucial 125-run partnership after the fall of Lizelle Lee in the fifth over. While Wolvaardt scored 80 off 79 balls, Goodall scored 49 off 69 balls. Captain Sune Luus also contributed with the bat as she hit 22 off 27 balls. Mignon du Preez, who was handed a second life in the final over, remained unbeaten at 52 off 63 balls to help her side win the match. India lost the match by 3 wickets and Du Preez was given the player of the match award for her outstanding performance. 

