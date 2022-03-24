Women's World Cup: How Will Abandoned SA Vs WI Game Affect India's Semifinal Chances?

The South Africa Women's team on Thursday booked their place in the semi-final of the ongoing Women's World Cup 2022 after the SA vs WI match was washed out due to rain.

Both the teams were awarded one point each due to which the West Indies cricket team moved to third spot on the Women's World Cup 2022 points table. Following the abandoned SA vs WI cricket match, the pressure will be on the Indian women's team to win their final match.

Will India's chances be effected due to SA vs WI washout?

India boosted their chances of semi-final qualification after convincingly beating Bangladesh in their previous match. Opting to bat, India recovered from a mid-innings collapse to post a modest 229/7, riding on a responsible 80-ball 50 by Yastika Bhatia and a late flourish from Sneh Rana (27) and Pooja Vastrakar (30).

A huge win for England as they beat Pakistan by nine wickets and boost their net run-rate 🔥#CWC22 pic.twitter.com/Mgpk5qcDMI — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 24, 2022

Defending the total, the spinners, led by Rana (4/30), controlled the proceedings as they struck at regular intervals. India bowled out Bangladesh for 119 in 40.3 overs to register their third win of the tournament. The big win helped India improve their Net-Run-Rate further. India play their last group match against already semi-final bound South Africa team and if they beat the Proteas, then they are guaranteed to reach the last four.

If India fails to beat South Africa, they will end up with six points in total and outside of top four despite a good net run rate since England improved their net run rate after crushing Pakistan on Thursday. The path towards the semifinal gets a lot tougher for Mithali Raj and co. as England take on an already eliminated Bangladesh in their final match. West Indies, who are currently on 7 points, will qualify for the last four if India fails to win their final match against South Africa.

ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Schedule for rest of the tournament

Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women- March 25, 3:30 AM IST

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women- March 26, 3:30 AM IST

England Womenvs Bangaldesh Women- March 27, 3:30 AM IST

India Women vs South Africa Women- March 27, 6:30 AM IST

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Semi-final 1- March 30, 3:30 AM IST

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Semi-final 2- March 31, 6:30 AM IST

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Final- April 3, 6:30 AM IST