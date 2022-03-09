Women's World Cup: Jhulan Goswami On Cusp Of History With Massive Record Vs New Zealand

Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami is on the verge of reaching a huge milestone in the ICC Women's World Cup. The 39-year-old, who is also the highest wicket-taker in women's ODIs, is just 2 steps away from becoming the all-time leading wicket-taker in the marquee competition. Jhulan needs two more wickets to surpass Australia's Lynette Fullston to become the player with the most number of wickets in the ICC Women's World Cup.

Jhulan currently has 38 wickets in 29 World Cup games, while Fullston has 39 wickets in 20 matches. Jhulan will need two more wickets to surpass Fullston in the list. Jhulan made her international debut in 2005 and since then she has represented India in five different World Cups. Jhulan made her World Cup debut the same year as her international debut. She has played in 2005, 2009, 2013, 2017, and 2022 editions of the World Cup.

Jhulan has played 12 Tests, 165 ODIs, and 68 T20Is for India since making her debut. She has picked 44, 145, and 56 wickets in the respective formats.

Jhulan opens up on her approaching milestone

Meanwhile, when Jhulan was asked about the approaching milestone during her recent press conference in New Zealand, the West Bengal-born bowler said she was not aware of the record and the most important thing for her right now is to perform for the team in the World Cup. Jhulan is India's lead bowler in the ongoing edition of the World Cup.

"I’m not aware of the record and how many wickets I am on. How I perform for the team is most important for me, the individual records come themselves. I am an absolute team player," Jhulan Goswami said while speaking at the pre-match press conference.

The Indian women's national cricket team started its World Cup campaign on a high as the side defeated its arch-rivals Pakistan in their very first match on Sunday. India won the game by a massive margin of 107 runs. India will next lock horns against the hosts, New Zealand on March 10. The match is scheduled to take place at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Image: AP