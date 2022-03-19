Women's World Cup: Jhulan Goswami Scripts Historic ODI Record; Joins Skipper Mithali Raj

India women’s cricket team’s veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami made a historic world record in ODI cricket by appearing in match no. 18 of the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup in New Zealand. The match between India women and Australia women marked the 200th ODI match in international cricket for the 39-year-old fast bowler. At the same time, she went on to become the second women’s cricketer to breach the milestone of playing 200 ODI matches, following skipper Mithali Raj.

Mithali Raj was the first women’s cricketer to play 200 ODI matches, and the World Cup clash against Australia on Saturday marks the 230th match for Mithali while representing India. Meanwhile, it is pertinent to mention that Jhulan’s 100th ODI was also a Women’s World Cup clash against Australia, played on March 21, 2009. She led the India women to their second world cup win against the Aussies almost 13 years prior to Saturday’s clash. It is a historic moment for Team India and Jhulan herself as she is facing the Aussies in her 200th ODI match.

More about the IND-W vs AUS-W match

On the match front, at the time of writing this article, the India women find themselves at 145/2 after playing 30 overs in the first innings. After losing openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma on 10 and 12 runs respectively, Yastika Bhatia and skipper Mithali steadied India’s innings and stitched a 123+ runs partnership for the third wicket. Both batters continue to bat it out in the middle and will be looking to set a strong target for the Aussies.

Jhulan Goswami- the first women's cricketer to pick up 250 ODI wickets

Meanwhile, during India’s previous Women’s World Cup clash against England on March 16, Jhulan became the first women’s international cricketer to pick up 250 ODI wickets. This feat came just three days after Jhulan became the all-time highest wicket-taker in the history of the tournament by surpassing Australia's Lynn Fullston. The ongoing World Cup edition in New Zealand is the 5th World Cup appearance for Goswami, as she made her first appearance in the tournament, back in 2005.

Jhulan Goswami's ODI stats-

Playing in her 200th match, the 38-year-old pacer already has 250 wickets to her tally, with the best figures of 6/31. She has bowled at an economy rate of 3.36, an average of 21.83, and a strike rate of 38.9 in her career so far. She also has a total of seven four-wicket hauls and two five-wicket hauls to her credit. At the same time, she has picked up five wickets in the tournament so far and will be hoping to add more to her tally on Saturday.

(Twitter Image: @ICC)