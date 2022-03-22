Women's World Cup: Mithali Raj Slips In ICC ODI Rankings; Smriti Mandhana Back In Top 10

Amid the ongoing Women's Cricket World Cup, the International Cricket Council has released yet another set of rankings. The ICC Women's ODI Rankings saw a host of changes in places in comparison to the one it released weeks ago. Alyssa Healy (730) still continues to lead the table with three other fellow Australian players all gaining two positions each to break into the top five. Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning and Rachael Haynes, all of whom have had a pretty good World Cup so far.

South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt, too, has had a good campaign so far which has seen her move up to third, two places from her last ranking at five. Meanwhile, Indian skipper Mithali Raj, who is yet to provide some exploits with the bat has fallen down from 7th to eight. This records yet another dip after the player slipped three places to seventh in the previous ranking. New Zealand's Amy Satterthwaite too saw a fall in her rankings by five places and now finds herself joint on the eighth spot. Another cricketer at the top who has a huge fall in her rankings is England's Tammy Beaumont, who finds herself placed at the 7th spot, slipping down from number 2.

Meanwhile, Indian opener Smriti Mandhana, who saw herself drop down to 11th spot, has regained a place and now finds herself back in the top 10, and England’s Natalie Sciver was the biggest jumper climbing four spots to the sixth.

ICC Women's ODI Rankings: Ongoing Women's World Cup 2022 sees change in player rankings

Just like in the batting, there is no chance in the number one spot as England's Sophie Ecclestone continues to remain atop the rankings. There has been no change to the number two and three spots as well with Australian duo Jess Jonassen and Megan Schutt retaining places.

South African speedsters Shabnim Ismail, Marizanne Kapp and Ayabonga Khaka occupy the fourth, fifth and sixth place. Ayabonga's jump to two places meant Indian veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami and Australia's Ellyse Perry fell down by a place each. Jhulan Goswami now finds herself in the 7th spot with Perry down at eight. Completing the top ten is Hayley Matthews, who retains the number nine spot while English bowler Kate Cross moves three up into the top ten.