Women's World Cup: PK-W Vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction, Head To Head, Fantasy Tips, Team News

Game four of the Women's Cricket World Cup will be a much-awaited clash. The game sees Pakistan Women lock horns against the Indian Women at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday, March 06 at 6:30 AM IST.

PK-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Probable XI

PK-W XI - Nahida Khan, Sidra Ameen, Omaima Sohail, Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin

IN-W XI - Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Match Details

PK-W vs IN-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Match 4

Date and Time: 6th March 2022, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, North Island, New Zealand

Pitch Report

In the previous game at this venue, we saw that the ball came nicely onto the bat. However, there also was some turn available for the spinners who will play a big role as the match progresses with the pitch slowing down. As for the pacers, they might be able to generate some swing with the new ball, but in all, it should be a good batting track.

India vs Pakistan match prediction

India Women will go into the clash as favourites to win the big game. In this batting pitch, it likely is to come down to which of the bowling side manage to hold their opponents. All eyes will be on experienced campaigner Jhulan Goswami to provide India will early breakthroughs.

PK-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Dream11 Team

Richa Ghosh, Javeria Khan, Nahida Khan, Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana (C), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jhulan Goswami (VC), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Diana Baig

Where to watch Women's World Cup live

In India, Star Sports Network has the right to telecast ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022. Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 Hindi will broadcast the games, while Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the game for online users in India. READ | Women's World Cup 2022: What is India's record against Pakistan in ICC tournaments? Those in the USA meanwhile can catch live action either on Willow TV, Sling or ESPN while those in the UK can tune to Sky Cricket, SkyGo, Sky Sports YouTube.

Image: AP