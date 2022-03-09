Women's World Cup Points Table: Updated Standings After West Indies' Win Over England

The match no. 7 of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, played between West Indies women and England women ended with a thrilling seven runs victory for the Caribbean side on Wednesday. Batting first, West Indies scored 225 runs in 50 overs at the loss of six wickets and restricted England to 218 after bowling them out in the 48th over. The win was the second win of the campaign for Stafanie Taylor's side as they reached the second position behind first placed Australia.

While Australia leads the standings as of March 9, with two wins and a net run rate of 1.061, West Indies has an NRR of 0.100. At the same time, Mithali Raj-led India women’s cricket team is currently placed third with a massive win over Pakistan on March 6. India is due to face the hosts of the tournament, New Zealand in the next fixture on Thursday. The Kiwi women head into the match with a win and a loss after playing two matches. South Africa is placed below India in the standings with one win, while England, Bangladesh, and Pakistan are yet to find wins.

Updated ICC Women's World Cup 2022 standings -

Teams Matches Played Wins Defeats Points NRR Australia-Women 2 2 0 4 1.061 West Indies-Women 2 2 0 4 0.100 India-Women 1 1 0 2 2.140 South Africa-Women 1 1 0 2 0.640 New Zealand-Women 2 1 1 2 0.532 England-Women 2 0 2 0 -0.190 Bangladesh-Women 2 0 2 0 -0.923 Pakistan-Women 2 0 2 0 -1.891

West Indies script comeback in the match to earn 2nd victory of Women's World Cup

Coming back to Wednesday’s matchup, Shemaine Campbelle was awarded the player of the match award for her knock of 66 runs off 80 balls in the first innings. She added 59 individual runs on the board during her 123 runs partnership with Chedean Nation and walked back to the pavilion in the final ball of the 49th over. Nation remained unbeaten on 49 runs off 74 balls. Opening the innings, Hayley Matthews earlier scored 45 runs off 58 balls.

Shemaine Campbelle has steadied the West Indies innings and brought up her second ODI 50!

Meanwhile, in the second innings, England was bowled out on 218 as Shamilia Connell picked up the maximum of three wickets. Matthews and Anisa Mohammed picked up two wickets each, while Aaliyah Alleyne and Taylor contributed with one wicket each. Opener Tammy Beaumont scored the maximum of 46 runs for the defending champions England, while Sophie Ecclestone picked up three wickets.

WEST INDIES WIN BY 7 RUNS!



What a nail-biting finish. Incredible!

