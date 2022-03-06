Last Updated:

Women's World Cup: Sehwag, Tendulkar React To India's Clinical Win Over Pakistan In Opener

Cricket fraternity reacts as India women pull off a sensational victory over Pakistan women in their opening match of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2022.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Women's World Cup

Image: AP


The Indian women’s cricket team kickstarted their ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 campaign by earning a thumping victory over arch-rivals and neighbours Pakistan on Sunday. India scored 244 runs at the loss of seven wickets in the first innings of the match and bowled out the opposition for a mere score of 137 runs in the second innings. While the Mithali Raj-led team opened the tournament in a thrilling fashion, they were lauded by many big names of Indian cricket including Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag among the others, for their performance. The tournament kicked off on March 4 and is being hosted by New Zealand.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar took to his official Twitter handle and shed his thoughts about the match. Tendulkar lauded Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastarkar for the seventh wicket stand of 122 runs and said it played a big hand in India’s comeback from 114/6. He credited both the batters for being smart in rotating the strict regularly and hitting loose delivery for boundaries. 

Former big-hitting India opener Virender Sehwag also praised Sneh and Pooja while also crediting Rajeshwari Gayakwad for the brilliance with the ball. Sneh played an unbeaten knock of 53 runs off 48 balls, while Pooja hit 67 runs off 59 balls during her time in the middle. Gayakwad, on the other hand, contributed with a four-wicket haul during Pakistan’s unsuccessful chase. While Gaikwad took a four-fer, Sneh Rana and veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami contributed with two wickets each, as Deepti Sharma and Meghna Singh also added one wicket each to their tally.

More reactions from the Indian cricket fraternity-

Meanwhile, former India cricketer and current National Cricket Academy head VVS Laxman also put forth his views on India’s win on Sunday. He congratulated the Indian women for the victory and wished them luck for their campaign going ahead. Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad also reacted to India’s win and hailed them for being 114/6 at one stage and going on to win the match by 107 runs after that.  India’s Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also congratulated the team for the massive victory. Joining the congratulatory wishes, IPL franchise Mumbai Indians and former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also hailed Mithali’s team for the victory.

(Image: AP)

Tags: Womens World Cup, India, Pakistan
First Published:
