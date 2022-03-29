Women's World Cup: Will Ellyse Perry's Absence Impede Australia's Chance To Play Final?

Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry has been ruled out of the ICC Women's World Cup semi-final due to a back issue. The 31-year-old sustained the injury during Australia's league stage encounter against South Africa last Tuesday, and as a result, she was unable to play against Bangladesh in their subsequent outing.

"Unfortunately she just ran out of time to prove her fitness. We'll keep assessing her if we are to progress in the tournament so it's unfortunate for her and the team, obviously a big blow, but we feel like we've got some good depth to be able to cover it and we're going to have to do that tomorrow," Australia captain Meg Lanning said ahead of the semi-final clash on Wednesday, March 30.

What effect will Perry's absence have on Australia's chances of playing the final?

Although the Australians will undoubtedly miss their star player in the World Cup semi-final, it is quite unlikely that they will be affected by her absence. Australia has one of the best teams in the competition, and they boast a bench strength that can come out on any given day and challenge the opposition, just as effectively as their starting XI. As a result, Lanning will have little trouble finding Perry's replacement.

This isn't the first time Perry has to be ruled out of a vital knockout game in a major ICC tournament. She sat on the sidelines as Australia competed in the T20 World Cup semi-final and final in 2020. Despite Perry's absence, Australia defeated India by 85 runs to win the T20 World Cup for the record fifth time.

Australia vs West Indies: World Cup semi-final

Australia and West Indies will meet in the first semi-final of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup on Wednesday. The match is set to take place at Wellington's Basin Reserve Stadium. The Women in Maroon have a dreadful head-to-head record versus Australia Women in the ODIs, having lost all five meetings in the last five years. The Australians have already defeated the Caribbean side in this year's World Cup and will try to keep the clean sheet when they meet again on Wednesday.

Image: cricket.com.au

