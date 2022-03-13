WV Raman Heaps Praise On Smriti Mandhana For Knock Against West Indies; 'fabulous Innings'

Former Indian Women's head coach WV Raman has heaped praise on Smriti Mandhana for her knock against West Indies in the Women's World Cup 2022. Smriti Mandhana scored a brilliant 123 off 119 deliveries with Harmanpreet Kaur too contributing with the bat scoring 109.

Discussing the game on Star Sports, WV Raman said that the player looked calm and didn't go for any rash shots as she often does and labelled it a 'fabulous innings'. "I always felt that she tries to really surpass herself, she tries to do more than she has to but here she didn't get into that mode. She was looking to respond, she was calm and a few boundaries first up always set the tone for her and makes her calm. We have seen her, if she doesn't get boundaries initially, she might tend to play some rash shots and get out. That didn't happen today, she carried on, it was a fabulous inning."

WV Raman was also asked about Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur's partnership which helped India post a commanding total and said that the way the two were playing everyone expected that they build a good partnership "It was long overdue, these two contributing in a big way. It was round the corner, everybody got that feeling and the way they played together, using their feet well, working the ball around and they were very decisive."

He further went on to add that the West Indies side were making a lot of mistakes and conceding easy boundaries "They realized that in the mid overs they are going to milk the bowling, get a lot of singles and of course, the West Indies bowlers were making a lot of mistakes in terms of providing chances on the field and also providing a lot of opportunities to score boundaries."

Women's World Cup 2022: Full marks to Smriti and Harmanpreet Kaur

WV Raman praised both the batters for the way they paced their innings, "it was because of the pressure these two put on the West Indies bowlers. They have been defending, this is the first time they have bowled first and against two free-stroking batters, which means the pressure was on them and full marks to Smriti and Harmanpreet Kaur, the way they paced the innings and stitched the partnership." he concluded.

Image: PTI/ BCCI