'6,4,2,4, & Go...': 'Thala' MS Dhoni Powers CSK To Victory With Vintage Finish Against MI

MS Dhoni rolled back the years on Thursday as he powered Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a big victory in the IPL 2022. CSK beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by three wickets with MSD finishing the match ‘in style’ scoring an unbeaten 28 off 13 deliveries. Dhoni put forth last over heroics by hitting back-to-back boundaries to hand CSK the much-needed victory.

The former CSK captain turned the game around in the final over and handed his team a victory from the jaws of defeat. Dhoni, who is often lauded for his match finishing skills, smashed MI pacer Jaydev Unadkat in the dying minutes of the game as CSK needed 16 off 4 balls to win. Dhoni smashed the MI pacer for 6,4,2, and 4 in the four balls to win the match for his side.

MS Dhoni’s final over heroics: Watch highlights

MI vs CSK: Chennai wins off the final ball

Mumbai Indians put 155 runs on board, courtesy of a fine half-century from Tilak Verma. MI then kept themselves in the match by picking up wickets at regular intervals when defending the total.

CSK's Ambati Rayadu and Robin Uthappa looked to have taken the match away from MI with a fine partnership. After the partnership was broken, five-time champions Mumbai Indians fought their way back as the bowlers kept nerves of steel to force pressure on CSK batters.

Rohit Sharma and Co. had their eye on the finishing line, however, the drama was just about to start with MS Dhoni still at the crease.

A quick cameo from Dwaine Pretorius (22 from 14) kept CSK alive in the match. In the final over, CSK needed 17 off 6 deliveries with MI skipper Rohit Sharma handing the ball to Jaydev Unadkat. CSK did not have the best of starts to the over, losing Pretorius off the very first delivery.

Bravo took a single off the second delivery and left Dhoni with 16 to get off the last four deliveries. The veteran cricketer first hit a six and then smashed a boundary in the very next ball to bring down the equation to six off just two deliveries. The fifth delivery saw Dhoni taking quick two runs. With a four needed off the last delivery to win the match, the 40-year-old managed to score the winning runs.

Image: Twitter_@ChennaiIPL