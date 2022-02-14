'8.25 Crore To 11.25 Crore': 8 Most Surprising Big-money Purchases At IPL Auction 2022

The IPL Auction 2022 threw many surprises with franchises putting their faith and money on youngsters to perform for them during the upcoming season. While all the existing eight teams did try to retain their core, two new sides Lucknow and Gujarat also had a decent outing in their debut season.

The IPL Mega Auction 2022 proved to be a blessing in disguise for players who were not expected to receive massive bids. Let's take a look at cricketers who surprisingly were signed for a major amount.

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Players who surprisingly received major amount

Shahrukh Khan: In the 2021 season of IPL, Shahrukh Khan played 11 matches for Punjab Kings and scored 153 runs at an average of 21.9. While the IPL numbers may not do justice, Khan has been a hit at the domestic level playing the role of finisher. PBKS would want him to do the same for them during IPL 2022 and so he was retained for INR 9 crore

Rahul Tripathi: The Maharashtra player has been a consistent run-getter for all the teams he has played in the IPL so far. Though he entered the auction with a base price of INR 40 lakhs the Sunrisers Hyderabad surprisingly paid double the amount to buy his services for INR 8.50 crore.

Avesh Khan: The youngster was on fire with the ball while playing for Delhi Capitals last season. He matched the pace of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje and ended up being the second-highest wicket-taker behind Harshal Patel. He was sent to auction pool by Capitals but he ultimately found a new home in form of Lucknow Super Giants who paid INR 10 crore for him and made him the costliest uncapped player.

Rahul Tewatia: The former Rajasthan Royals all-rounder entered the auction with a base price of INR 40 Lakhs. Both CSK and Gujarat Titans fought tote to toe to get the player and ultimately it was Titans who made him a millionaire by buying him for a whopping 9 crores.

Tim David: The Singapore-born Australian has turned head with his batting performance in different T20 leagues around the world. He is yet to set the IPL stage on fire and Mumbai Indians have now given him the license to do that. The five-time champions bought him for INR 8.25 crore and made him the highest-paid overseas player ever

Prasidh Krishna: The hit the deck pacer was outstanding during the West Indies series which put the franchises on alert ahead of the IPL Mega auction 2022. Having played for KKR until last season, Krishna was bought by Rajasthan Royals for INR 10 crore

Liam Livingstone: The costliest overseas player at this year's IPL Auction 2022 had a base price of 1 cr while entering the auction. The England cricketer can score quicks runs and can bowl off-breaks as well as leg breaks making him a versatile player for any team. Livingstone was sold to Punjab Kings for INR 11.5 crore.

Deepak Chahar: The pacer will continue to don the yellow jersey of Chennai Super Kings after being brought by CSK for a hefty amount. Chahar has shown that not only can he bowl but is also capable of scoring runs and so the CSK franchise made him the costliest bowler by paying 14 crores to buy him during the IPL auction.