Aakash Chopra Predicts Most Expensive Indian Bowler, Spinner & Uncapped Player Of IPL 2022

With just one day left before the IPL 2022 Mega Auction gets underway former India opener, Aakash Chopra continues his prediction over players who are likely to fetch mega-money contract during the event. In his latest video, Aakash Chopra made a prediction about bowler, spinner & uncapped Indian players who are likely to open a bidding war amongst the franchises.

Aakash Chopra has predicted that former CSK pacer Deepak Chahar will be the most expensive Indian pacer in the mega auction. He further predicted that former RCB player Yuzvendra Chahal will be the most expensive spinner while Tamil Nadu's power hitter Shahrukh Khan will be the most expensive uncapped Indian player during the IPL auction 2022. While Yuzvendra Chahal has registered himself for INR 2 crores, Deepak Chahar and Shahrukh Khan have registered themselves for INR 40 lakhs in the IPL 2022 mega auction.

All you need to know about the IPL auction date and time

Coming to the IPL auction date the event will be held in Bengaluru on 12th and 13th November. Coming to the IPL auction time the event is slated to begin from 11:00 AM IST onwards. Cricket fans in India can enjoy the IPL 2022 auction by tuning into the Star Sports Network, which is the official broadcaster of IPL. The live streaming of the IPL 2022 event will be available on the website and mobile application of the online streaming platform, Disney+ Hotstar.

Comin got the list of players for the IPL 2022 Auction, a total of 590 players have been shortlisted for the IPL 2022 mega auction in which there are 370 Indian players and 220 overseas players. From the Indian contingent, the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer are a couple of names who will be available in the auction pool.

Comin got the overseas contingent Australian cricketers, David Warner, and Pat Cummins along with South African players Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, and Kagiso Rabada will be available in the auction pool, England's Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow and New Zealand pacer Trent Boult are some of the other marquee players who will feature in the IPL Auction 2022.