Aaron Finch Reacts To IPL Mega Auction 2022 Snub; 'Teams Are Starting To Understand...'

While the IPL auction 2022 featured several marquee signings for some exorbitant prices, Australia's T20 World Cup-winning captain and former RCB star Aaron Finch went unsold. The 35-year old was not the only Australian star that went unsold as Steve Smith, Adam Zampa, Ben Cutting and Moises Henriques also received no interest.

After being unsold in the auction, Finch revealed that he would have loved to play in the IPL 2022 season. Australia's white-ball skipper has represented eight franchises in the history of the IPL and has scored 2005 runs, including 14 half-centuries, at an average of 25.71 in 85 matches.

While speaking on SEN's Dwayne's World show, Aaron Finch said, "I would have loved to be playing, no doubt. But the makeup of the Indian franchises - There are so many top-order players over there that can do a really good job. Probably the hole that is missing in a lot of teams around the world, whether it be domestic or international, is that number five, six, seven. Real power hitter (type of player).

The 35-year old last played in the IPL in the 2020 edition when he represented the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Finch was released by the franchise after the season ended before going unsold in last year's auction. It was surprising that he once again went unsold in the IPL auction 2022 after leading his national side to victory in last year's T20 World Cup.

Finch added that he was not surprised at not being picked in the auctions as teams are keen on adding batters who have power and can hit the boundaries. "I wasn't surprised. I would have loved to be there, but I've had 10 great years over there. So, I can be grateful for that."

The Australian opener added that batters batting in the lower order were more in demand as he said, "They're the guys that have been in demand a little more than probably what they have been in the past because teams are starting to understand the importance of having power and intimidation. Just boundary hitting options towards the back end of the T20 innings."

