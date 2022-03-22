Aaron Finch Reveals Reaction After Signing For 9th IPL Team; 'There's 1 Team I Am Missing'

Australian limited over skipper Aaron Finch recently reacted to the question on what it feels on being picked up by what happens to be the ninth IPL franchise he will associate with. The Australian opener began his IPL career in 2010 with the Rajasthan Royals before playing for Delhi Daredevils in two seasons in 2011,2012. The year 2013 saw the player getting picked by the Pune Warriors franchise and soon thereafter, he moved to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2014 edition of the tournament.

In 2015, Finch once again switched services and joined the Mumbai Indians before turning out for the Gujarat Lions in 2016 and 2017. In 2018, he joined the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) before representing Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2020. The player, however, did not play last year's edition and this year again, initially went unsold in the auction, however, with Alex Hales pulling out of the tournament citing bio-bubble fatigue, Kolkata Knight Riders picked up the player as a replacement, thus making it the ninth franchise he will represent in the league.

In an interview with cricket.com.au ahead of IPL 2022, Aaron Finch was asked whether he still has the merchandise from all eight teams he has represented, to which, he replied saying he was missing one but couldn't remember which one. "Good question. There's one team I am missing a shirt from but I can't remember which one."

IPL 2022: Aaron Finch thanks 'very supportive' wife

Aaron Finch also revealed that he agreed to the deal with Kolkata Knight Riders even before talking to his wife Amy and said how this became yet another series of last-minute plans that have forced his family to cancel their holiday plans. He however said that his wife has been really supportive of his decision and will pay India a visit India during the season.

"I was at dinner with my wife and I wrote back to (KKR head coach) Brendon McCullum before I'd flagged it with Amy. Every time we plan a holiday, something has come up. In the last six years - obviously, the two with Covid made it a bit difficult - every time we've made a holiday plan something has happened at the last minute. She wasn't surprised but very supportive. She and Esther (their daugher) will come over to India at some point".

