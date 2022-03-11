Last Updated:

Aaron Finch To Play For His 9th IPL Team As He Joins KKR; Fans Say 'only CSK Remains'

Australia's T20 World Cup-winning captain Aaron Finch is set to make a record in the Indian Premier League's (IPL) history by representing his ninth franchise.

After being announced as Alex Hales' replacement, Australia's T20 World Cup-winning captain Aaron Finch is set to make a record in the Indian Premier League's (IPL) history by representing his ninth franchise. Previously, the batter has played for Rajasthan Royals (2010), Delhi Daredevils (2011-12), Pune Warriors India (2013), Sunrisers Hyderabad (2014), Mumbai Indians (2015), Gujarat Lions (2016-17), Kings XI Punjab (2018) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (2020).

The 35-year old will replace the England batter at the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the forthcoming season. Ever since Finch's incorporation into the KKR squad was announced, netizens have taken to social media and shared hilarious memes about the number of franchises the Australian has represented in the cash-rich league.

Netizens react as Aaron Finch set to play in IPL's ninth team

Aaron Finch set to replace Alex Hales in IPL 2022

The IPL's social media handle confirmed on Friday that Aaron Finch will replace Alex Hales in the 2022 edition of the tournament as the latter is suffering from bubble fatigue. The tournament handle's complete statement read,

"Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have signed Aaron Finch as a replacement for England batter Alex Hales for the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Hales has cited bubble fatigue as his reason for withdrawal from the tournament.

Finch – Australia’s ICC T20 World Cup-winning captain, has thus far played 88 T20Is and has scored 2686 runs with the help of 2 hundreds and 15 half-centuries.

Finch, who has played 87 IPL games and has over 2000 IPL runs, will join KKR at the price of INR 1.5 Crore.

KKR – the two-time IPL Champions – will kickstart the TATA IPL 2022 proceedings on March 26 when they take on Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai."

Aaron Finch's IPL career stats

Aaron Finch, who has had one of the most successful international careers, also has impressive stats in the IPL. He has scored 2,005 runs across 10 seasons of the IPL. His runs have come in 87 matches at a decent average of 25.70. He has scored 14 fifties, with the highest score of 88 runs.

