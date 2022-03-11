Aaron Finch To Play For His 9th IPL Team As He Joins KKR; Fans Say 'only CSK Remains'

After being announced as Alex Hales' replacement, Australia's T20 World Cup-winning captain Aaron Finch is set to make a record in the Indian Premier League's (IPL) history by representing his ninth franchise. Previously, the batter has played for Rajasthan Royals (2010), Delhi Daredevils (2011-12), Pune Warriors India (2013), Sunrisers Hyderabad (2014), Mumbai Indians (2015), Gujarat Lions (2016-17), Kings XI Punjab (2018) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (2020).

The 35-year old will replace the England batter at the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the forthcoming season. Ever since Finch's incorporation into the KKR squad was announced, netizens have taken to social media and shared hilarious memes about the number of franchises the Australian has represented in the cash-rich league.

Netizens react as Aaron Finch set to play in IPL's ninth team

Aaron Finch will be representing his 9th IPL franchise this year. A record by a player in IPL history. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 11, 2022

Aaron Finch going to play in his 9th IPL franchise:



Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals

Pune Warriors

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Lions

Punjab Kings

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Kolkata Knight Riders — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 11, 2022

Aaron Finch has now joined KKR. He will surely end his journey in IPL as umpire. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) March 11, 2022

Aaron Finch continuing the IPL tradition of joining a new team.pic.twitter.com/A5L67G1O0N — Manya (@CSKian716) March 11, 2022

Aaron Finch changing his IPL jerseys 😭pic.twitter.com/FGF4gZiGqm — ° (@anubhav__tweets) March 11, 2022

Aaron Finch has been now part of 9 different IPL teams in his career. Only CSK, GT and LSPG are left. #IPL — India Fantasy (@india_fantasy) March 11, 2022

Aaron finch to play for KKR as his 9th IPL franchise! pic.twitter.com/xs1VVBnDK1 — as|am ⚓ (@aslamixed) March 11, 2022

Only CSK remains for Aaron Finch. Considering his age, we should fancy watching him play for CSK. — Cricketcasm (@cricketcasm) March 11, 2022

Aaron Finch set to replace Alex Hales in IPL 2022

The IPL's social media handle confirmed on Friday that Aaron Finch will replace Alex Hales in the 2022 edition of the tournament as the latter is suffering from bubble fatigue. The tournament handle's complete statement read,

"Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have signed Aaron Finch as a replacement for England batter Alex Hales for the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Hales has cited bubble fatigue as his reason for withdrawal from the tournament. Finch – Australia’s ICC T20 World Cup-winning captain, has thus far played 88 T20Is and has scored 2686 runs with the help of 2 hundreds and 15 half-centuries. Finch, who has played 87 IPL games and has over 2000 IPL runs, will join KKR at the price of INR 1.5 Crore. KKR – the two-time IPL Champions – will kickstart the TATA IPL 2022 proceedings on March 26 when they take on Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai."

🚨 NEWS 🚨: Aaron Finch joins Kolkata Knight Riders as a replacement for Alex Hales. #TATAIPL



More Details 🔽https://t.co/eECXKVusxE pic.twitter.com/QsoFcOMUsz — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 11, 2022

Aaron Finch's IPL career stats

Aaron Finch, who has had one of the most successful international careers, also has impressive stats in the IPL. He has scored 2,005 runs across 10 seasons of the IPL. His runs have come in 87 matches at a decent average of 25.70. He has scored 14 fifties, with the highest score of 88 runs.