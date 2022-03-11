IPL 2022: Aaron Finch To Replace Alex Hales In KKR Squad; Know Why ENG Batter Pulled Out

In the latest development in IPL 2022, Australian cricketer Aaron Finch has been announced as the replacement for England batter Alex Hales in the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) squad. Hales withdrew from the IPL 2022 season citing bubble fatigue.

Australia's T20 World Cup-winning captain Finch, who has played 87 IPL games and has over 2000 runs in the tournament, will join KKR at a price of Rs 1.5 crore.

IPL 2022: Aaron Finch to replace Alex Hales in KKR

The Indian Premier League's (IPL) media advisory released a statement to confirm that Aaron Finch will replace Alex Hales for this year's tournament. The complete statement can be seen below:

"Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have signed Aaron Finch as a replacement for England batter Alex Hales for the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Hales has cited bubble fatigue as his reason for withdrawal from the tournament. Finch – Australia’s ICC T20 World Cup-winning captain, has thus far played 88 T20Is and has scored 2686 runs with the help of 2 hundreds and 15 half-centuries. Finch, who has played 87 IPL games and has over 2000 IPL runs, will join KKR at the price of INR 1.5 Crore. KKR – the two-time IPL Champions – will kickstart the TATA IPL 2022 proceedings on March 26 when they take on Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai."

