Ahead of IPL 2022 auction, Chennai Super Kings hold 'selection camp' in TN: Sources

In an exclusive information about Chennai Super Kings' preparation for the upcoming IPL auction, a reliable source has revealed that the defending IPL champions earlier held a selection camp in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

As the IPL auction is about to take place on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru, teams are gearing up to set up their squad. All teams have now announced their retention list while the two new teams - Lucknow and Ahmedabad, have revealed their draft picks as well.

Considering the auction dynamics and the demand for established players, it is important for teams to scout hidden talents. Ruturaj Gaikwad is one such player Chennai Super Kings signed through intense scouting. Hence, the fact that CSK conducted a selection camp is something noteworthy.

Accourding to sources, this is the first time since 2014 that CSK have conducted such a camp. The camp happened in a well-protected bubble and several players from across the Indian domestic circuit participated in it.

Chennai Super Kings appear to have a strong scouting network and they have proved in the past that they can spot and groom youngsters when necessary.

It remains to be seen if the Men in Yellow pick up some gems like Ruturaj Gaikwad in the IPL auction to set up a good base for the future.

Image: Instagram/ChennaiIpl