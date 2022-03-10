Ahead Of IPL 2022, Former Skipper Virat Kohli Gives Out Important News For RCB Fans

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli released an important message for fans via the team's official social media handle on Thursday.

The 33-year old stated that he is really looking forward to the upcoming season and that he had a few updates for the team's fans ahead of the new Indian Premier League (IPL) season. IPL 2022 will take place from March 25 to May 29, with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) set to take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the opening match.

Virat Kohli releases important news for RCB fans

Via RCB's official social media handles, Virat Kohli said in the video, "Hi guys, a few updates for you guys. As you know, we are going to start our season pretty soon. [It’s] something I am really excited about. As I said, renewed energy. Really looking forward to this season. First and foremost, the most important news is that..."

“Renewed Energy. Excited for the IPL season. There’s an important news...” - Virat Kohli has a message for all of you RCB fans! 🗣



Location: Museum Cross Road, Church Street, Bengaluru

Date: 12.03.2022

Time: 12pm to 8pm#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/o26eA2bOq3 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 10, 2022

It is believed that the 33-year old will release the complete updates in the team's event on March 12. The official details of the event, which is called 'RCB Unbox,' are mentioned in the Tweet below. However, it is believed that Kohli will not be able to be a part of the event as he will be in a bio bubble as he is currently representing the national side in the ongoing India vs Sri Lanka Test series.

Moreover, it is also possible that RCB announces their next captain at the same event after Kohli announced he would step down from the leadership position after last season's competition. It remains to be seen who is named as the skipper of the side as RCB has made some fantastic signings during the IPL 2022 auction.

Other than having retained former captain Kohli, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj, RCB has also signed former KKR captain Dinesh Karthik, former South African skipper Faf du Plessis, amongst several other stars. Hence, they are unlikely to be short of options when it comes to selecting the leader of the side as they have players with ample experience as a full-time captain.