Last Updated:

Ahead Of IPL 2022, Former Skipper Virat Kohli Gives Out Important News For RCB Fans

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli released an important message for fans via the team's official social media handle on Thursday.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Former RCB captain Virat Kohli

Image: PTI


Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli released an important message for fans via the team's official social media handle on Thursday.

The 33-year old stated that he is really looking forward to the upcoming season and that he had a few updates for the team's fans ahead of the new Indian Premier League (IPL) season. IPL 2022 will take place from March 25 to May 29, with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) set to take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the opening match.

Virat Kohli releases important news for RCB fans

Via RCB's official social media handles, Virat Kohli said in the video, "Hi guys, a few updates for you guys. As you know, we are going to start our season pretty soon. [It’s] something I am really excited about. As I said, renewed energy. Really looking forward to this season. First and foremost, the most important news is that..."

READ | IPL 2022, CSK vs KKR: Chennai or Kolkata - who holds the historical advantage over whom?

It is believed that the 33-year old will release the complete updates in the team's event on March 12. The official details of the event, which is called 'RCB Unbox,' are mentioned in the Tweet below. However, it is believed that Kohli will not be able to be a part of the event as he will be in a bio bubble as he is currently representing the national side in the ongoing India vs Sri Lanka Test series.

READ | IPL 2022 tickets booking: Tata IPL 2022 ticket booking timings and where to buy them?

Moreover, it is also possible that RCB announces their next captain at the same event after Kohli announced he would step down from the leadership position after last season's competition. It remains to be seen who is named as the skipper of the side as RCB has made some fantastic signings during the IPL 2022 auction.

READ | Virat Kohli given guard of honour by Team India players on his 100th Test match; WATCH

Other than having retained former captain Kohli, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj, RCB has also signed former KKR captain Dinesh Karthik, former South African skipper Faf du Plessis, amongst several other stars. Hence, they are unlikely to be short of options when it comes to selecting the leader of the side as they have players with ample experience as a full-time captain.

READ | Virat Kohli wins hearts for heartwarming gesture for specially-abled fan, video goes viral
Tags: Virat Kohli, IPL 2022, RCB
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND