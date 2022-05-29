Ahead Of IPL Final, Sanju Samson's Wife Takes Dig At Broadcasters For Ignoring RR Captain

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is finally nearing its conclusion with the last match planned for Sunday, May 29. The Gujarat Titans (GT) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the summit clash of the cash-rich competition, which is slated to be held at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Meanwhile, Charulatha Ramesh, the wife of Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson, has chastised the tournament's official broadcaster for omitting her husband from commercials early in the season, when the title race was wide open.

Charulatha took to Instagram to share a story containing a tournament-related commercial that Star Sports had put out earlier on in the season. Charulatha slammed the broadcaster for sidelining Rajasthan Royals in the commercial and only focusing on the big teams like Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. "Saw this animated video showing the race for IPL 2022 on the first day of IPL. And wondered why there wasn’t any pink jersey," Charulatha wrote in the caption of her post.

Rajasthan Royals performed incredibly well in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League, finishing the league stage of the competition at No. 2 on the points table. Both the highest run-scorer and highest wicket-taker of IPL 2022 are part of the Rajasthan Royals squad. The Sanju Samson-led side beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second qualifier on Friday to make it to their second-ever final in the history of the tournament.

The last time Rajasthan had reached the final was under the leadership of legendary Shane Warne, who passed away in March this year due to a suspected heart attack. The Men in Pink will look to win the competition for the second time on Sunday to pay tribute to Warne and his legacy. Sanju Samson and the entire RR squad have already made their intentions clear on winning the tournament for Warne.

GT vs RR: Predicted XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (captain & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami.

Image: Instagram/@charulatha_remesh