Ajinkya Rahane Reacts To KKR Move In IPL 2022; 'Thank You So Much For Showing Faith In Me'

Indian cricketer and former Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Ajinkya Rahane was roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for an amount of INR 1 crore on Day 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction. The 33-year-old former vice-captain of the India Test team had registered himself for the auction with the base price of 1 crore and KKR opened the bid and picked him at his base price. He will now join the Kolkata-based franchise, which has already added some big names like Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, and Shivam Mavi, among the other buys.

In the meantime, KKR took to their Twitter handle on Sunday after acquiring the services of Team India veteran Rahane and shared a video of him shedding his views. “Hi everyone. I am really happy and excited to join the KKR family. Thank you so much for showing faith in me. I know the team has been doing really well in the last couple of seasons and I am sure, we as a team, we will do well this season as well. Also, I am really excited to join the Galaxy of Knights,” said Rahane in the video.

A look at Ajinkya Rahane's IPL stats-

Rahane joins KKR for the IPL 2022 season, on the back of his experience of playing over 150 matches in the tournament. Having made his IPL debut back in 2008, Rahane has played 151 games so far in the tournament. He has a total of 3,941 runs to his credit in the tournament and has been out of favour since the last few seasons. He played only two games in the 2021 edition of the tournament and warmed benches on maximum occasions for the Delhi Capitals (DC). However, he will now ply his trade for KKR, being one of the top experienced campaigners of the squad.

KKR spend big to buy exciting talents

Meanwhile, KKR earlier spent Rs 12.25 crores to rope in Shreyas Iyer, who is being projected as the potential leader of the team. Cummins was bought by the team for INR 7.25 crore, while a sum of Rs 8 crores was spent on Nitish Rana. Shivam Mavi returned to KKR for INR 7.25 crore, while wicketkeeper Sheldon Jackson for INR 60 lakh, Rinku Singh for INR 55 lakh, and Anukul Roy for INR 20 lakh were some of the other additions to the squad. KKR earlier named Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, and Sunil Narine as their player retentions.

Image: Twitter/@IPL/@KKRiders