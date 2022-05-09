Amit Mishra Backs Virat Kohli After Duck In Match Vs SRH; 'Just A Matter Of...'

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli continued to struggle with his batting form during the RCB vs SRH, Indian Premier League 2022 game on Sunday.

RCB ended up defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs in the match, but Kohli became the talking point of the game as he went back to the pavilion after getting out on the very first delivery of the match. The 34-year-old’s dismal form became the topic of the day and he also received heat from the cricket fans for it.

Amit Mishra defends Virat Kohli

Meanwhile, replying to a Twitter handle that asked users to write about “What advice would you give Virat,” former Indian cricket team wrist-spinner Amit Mishra took to his Twitter handle and tweeted in support of Kohli. Mishra backed the batter by saying that giving any advice to the former India captain is like showing a torch to the sun. Mishra cited Team India’s tour of England in 2014 and said Kohli will repeat similar heroics again.

“Giving batting advice to Virat Kohli is like showing torch to sun.. Just a matter of few games before he comes back strong as ever. He did it after 2014 England tour and he will do it again (sic),” Mishra tweeted.

A look at Virat Kohli's form in IPL 2022

Coming back to the match, this was Kohli’s third golden duck of the 2022 season, as he was earlier dismissed in the first ball during the game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 4 and against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 23. Despite scoring runs in a few games, the 2022 season is one of the worst for the former RCB skipper as he has scored only one half-century so far. The knock of 58 runs against Gujarat Titans didn’t seem like Kohli’s best as he took 53 balls to hit those runs.

However, it is pertinent to mention that, Kohli is the third-highest run-scorer for RCB in IPL 2022 as he has a total of 216 runs in 12 games. Dinesh Karthik has scored 274 runs in 12 games so far, while skipper du Plessis leads the run-scoring charts with 389 runs in 12 games.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI/PTI)