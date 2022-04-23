Last Updated:

Andre Russell Becomes 1st Player In IPL To Achieve Huge Milestone With 4 Wickets In 1 Over

Althought GT had a brilliant start to the 35th match of the IPL 2022 season against KKR, Andre Russell's fantastic last over brought them right back in the game

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Andre Russell picks four wickets in GT vs KKR clash

Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI


Even though Gujarat Titans (GT) had a fantastic start to the 35th match of the IPL 2022 season against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Andre Russell's staggering last over brought the Knights right back in the game. The West Indies all-rounder conceded just five runs of the 20th over and picked up four wickets, with Rinku Singh picking up three of those catches. As a result of this terrific over, Russell also acheived a massive milestone in IPL history.

Andre Russell achieves huge milestone after picking four wickets

With Andre Russell picking up a staggering four wickets after bowling just one over, he became the first bowler in IPL history to pick these many wickets after bowling just an over or less. Previously Laxmi Ratan Shukla ended with figures of 3/6 in 0.5 overs in 2008, while Shreyas Gopal also picked up three wickets in 2019.

Russell began the over by dismissing Abhinav Manohar on the first delivery, with Rinku Singh taking a catch at deep mid-wicket. On his very next delivery, he also dismissed Lockie Ferguson, with Rinku picking up another catch near the boundary rope. While the West Indies all-rounder failed to pick up a hat-trick, he managed to pick up two more wickets in the final two balls of the innings.

After Rahul Tewatia hit him for a boundary, Russell responded by bowling a slower delivery wide off off-stump. Tewatia got a cut on the ball, with Rinku once again taking the catch, his fourth of the night. The KKR all-rounder finished his outstanding over by also dismissing Yash Dayal via a caught and bowled. GT managed to amass 156 runs in the innings, giving KKR a target of 157 runs to win the match. 

KKR vs GT: Andre Russell reflects on brilliant last over spell

While speaking in the post-innings interview, Andre Russell said, "Similar to the game against Mumbai in Chennai last year, where I bowled two crucial overs at the end. Wasn't looking for wickets in the last over, was just trying to keep them under 160. It's massive (the boundary on one side), but the heat of the moment makes the batters to try to clear it. I hope I don't have to bat today, hope the guys above me finish the job and we get the two points. The track is gripping a bit, especially the slower ones."

Tags: Andre Russell, IPL 2022, KKR vs GT
First Published:
