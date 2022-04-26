Andre Russell Breaks Chair With Gigantic Six In Nets As KKR Player Stands Bemused: Watch

Andre Russell's powerful hitting skills are well known to cricket fans everywhere. The Jamaican all-rounder has the capability to destroy any bowling attack single-handedly. The West Indian powerhouse may not be very effective against short deliveries, but when the ball is in his range he can dispatch it to the distance. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) shared a video of the all-rounder batting at the nets, which showcased his power-hitting abilities.

IPL 2022: Andre Russell breaks chair during the practice session

The Kolkata Knight Riders uploaded a video where Russell can be seen breaking a chair with a powerful shot The impact of Russell’s stroke was so much that a hole was formed on the left side of the chair. KKR player can be seen checking out the chair destroyed by Andre Russell's powerful shot. Check out the video

Andre Russell KKR stats in IPL 2022

Andre Russell is the second-highest run-scorer for the KKR in the ongoing IPL 2022 edition. Batting at a staggering strike-rate of above 180, Russell has so far amassed 227 runs from eight matches. The 33-year-old has also picked up 10 wickets, although at an expensive economy rate of 10.43. In KKR’s previous game against the Gujarat Titans (GT), he picked up four wickets in the only over he bowled.

Despite Andre Russell's fantastic all-around performance KKR, is not having the greatest of the campaign. The team are currently placed seventh on the ten-team points table with three wins from eight matches. The team started with a victory against CSK with their second and third win coming against Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians respectively. The team lost their matches against Royal CHallengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Rajasthan Royals. The TEAM will next play against Delhi Capitals on Thursday evening and will hope for a positive outcome.

The match against Delhi Capitals will be the reverse fixture for KKR having lost their earlier encounter at Brabourne. KKR lost the match by 44 runs. Shreyas Iyer was the highest scorer for the team in that match with 54 runs, while in the bowling department Sunil Narine picked up 2 wickets, while Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Andre Russell picked up one wicket apiece.