Andre Russell Makes A Significant Statement As He Takes A Dig At West Indies Board

Kolkata Knight Riders succumbed to another defeat as Gujarat Titans defeated them by seven wickets in IPL 2023. Riding on Rahmanullah Gurbaz's brilliant innings, KKR managed to post 179 in the first innings. But David Miller and Vijay Shankar stayed at the crease as the defending champions eased their way towards a smooth win.

Andre Russell did chip in with a massive contribution as the West Indian all-rounder scored a 19 ball 34 for the IPL outfit. The 35-year-old has been retained by the franchise this season too and it has been a mixed season for him so far. Russell took a jibe at the West Indies cricket board as he claimed his own country failed to invest in him and KKR has done immense for the player.

Andre Russell blasts the West Indies cricket board as he makes a big statement

"Where I was, a few years ago, KKR actually make things happen for me where they send me to get proper treatments on my knees. That's something special to me to be honest. No other franchise or even my country never really invest that much on me.

"I'm happy here. I don't see any other franchise I would love to be a part of in this tournament because I've been here for about 9 years now. Been here for so many years, I meet these guys, get closer to them every year. When cricket isn't there, I'm still in communication with Mr Venky (Mysore). I look up to him, I really respect him."

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: N Jagadeesan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little

Kolkata Knight Riders Impact Substitutes: Suyash Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya

Gujarat Titans Impact Substitutes: Shubman Gill, Srikar Bharat, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav