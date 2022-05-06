Andre Russell Reveals 'most Memorable' IPL Performance; 'Such Things Don't Happen'

Andre Russell has been the backbone of the Kolkata Knight Riders team for many years and has put up match-winning performances over many seasons. On Thursday a video emerged on the KKR social media where Andre Rusell was asked to name one of his best IPL performances. The all-rounder voted the knock played against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2019 season as his best.

IPL 2022: Andre Russell rates innings against RCB memorable

With KKR needing to score over 15 runs per over, Andre Russell smashed an unbeaten knock of 48 off only 13 deliveries, which included seven sixes. The West Indian powerhouse hit three maximums in the 18th over bowled by Marcus Stoinis, while in the very next over Russell smashed Tim Southee for 29 runs, which included four maximums.

While recounting the innings, Andre Russell in the video uploaded by KKR social media handle admitted that such things don't happen regularly; however, he tries to accomplish such goals. He said, "Yeah, that would be the game against Bangalore when we needed about 60 runs off the last four overs. And I brought the team home with maybe five balls to spare. You know, like those things don't happen every day and maybe once in a year. And I try to do those things as much as possible, maybe not the same result, but try to get the 40 runs in 15 balls, do those things and contribute as much as possible for whichever team I play. That's definitely one of my most memorable moments."

Andre Russell KKR career

Andre Russell joined KKR from Delhi Franchise fin 2014 and since then has gone on to become a key member of the team. Playing for KKR the West Indian power-hitter has scored a total of 1869 runs in just 87 matches. Russell played brilliantly during the 2019 edition scoring 510 runs in 14 matches at an average of 56.66, striking at a whopping rate of 204.81. The 34-year-old also took 11 wickets at an economy of 9.51. Coming to the overall IPL stats Russell has played 94 matches in which he has scored 1927 runs at an average of 30.11. The high hitting West Indian has scored runs at a strike rate of 178.26 which also includes 10 half-centuries.