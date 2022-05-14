Anxious Faf Du Plessis Smirks As Black Cat Interrupts Game By Blocking Sightscreen; Watch

In a bizarre incident, a cat was seen blocking the sightscreen during the IPL 2022 game between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday. The incident transpired in the first over of the second innings, causing the match to be delayed by a few seconds. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis was on strike when the cat walked atop the sightscreen and sat down for a while, blocking the batter's view.

The match was interrupted when Du Plessis requested that the umpires stop the game for a while and wait for the cat to move. Du Plessis was seen smirking at Punjab players and the umpire as the cat waited at the sightscreen for a few seconds. As soon as the cat vacated the area, the on-field umpire asked the players to resume the game. Fans took to social media to share humorous jokes and memes in response to the incident, also mocking the IPL. Here's how netizens reacted to the bizarre incident. Watch the video here:

A cat on top of the sightscreen leads to the biggest T20 league in the world being paused briefly. Best part is that the cat was licking its paw, not caring about anything else. Cat 1-0 IPL. #IPL2022 — Kartik Sethi (@MugglooBaccha21) May 13, 2022

If RCB loose todays match then blame Faf who disturbed a black cat 🐈‍⬛🐈‍⬛ and that too in night #IPL #RCBvsPBKS — 苏米特 (@UN_PrEdiTAble) May 13, 2022

Johns IPL is so bigger that even cats love to watch 🔥 — JC (@JayC1718) May 13, 2022

Bro a black cat just stopped this IPL match today Friday the 13th. Lmao both teams confirmed losing. — Dan (G)Lok (@Vitico46) May 13, 2022

PBKS vs RCB

As far as the match is concerned, Punjab Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 54 runs courtesy of some superb batting by Englishmen Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone. Batting first, Punjab scored 209/9 in 20 overs. While Bairstow scored 66 off 29 balls, Livingstone hit 70 runs off 42 balls. Harshal Patel picked four wickets for RCB and Wanindu Hasaranga scalped two wickets.

In response, RCB were restricted to 155/9 in 20 overs. Glenn Maxwell was the top scorer for the side posting 35 off 22 balls. Rajat Patidar hit 26 off 21 balls and was the second-highest run-scorer for RCB in the game, meanwhile Virat Kohli scored 20 off 14 balls. Apart from these three batters, none of the other RCB players were able to cross the 11-run mark. Kagiso Rabada picked three wickets for Punjab, while Rishi Dhawan and Rahul Chahar scalped two wickets each. Bairstow was awarded the player of the match for his outstanding knock.

Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter