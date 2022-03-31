'As Ice Cool As MS Dhoni': RCB Skipper Du Plessis Hails Dinesh Karthik's Calm Head Vs KKR

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis lauded his teammate Dinesh Karthik for his on-field demeanour after the Indian veteran hit the winning runs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday. Du Plessis compared Karthik to MS Dhoni in his post-match interview, claiming the wicketkeeper-batter is "probably as ice cold as" the former CSK captain.

Du Plessis praised Karthik when questioned why the Indian batter was not sent early in the chase when RCB was struggling to chase down the total.

"Wanted that experience towards the end - cool, calm head. The runs were never really too far away from the balls remaining. If we kept wickets in hand, that was going to be key. Just to have that calmness coming in still towards the end, he's probably as ice cool as MS Dhoni as you can get in the last five overs," Du Plessis said in his post-match interview.

RCB vs KKR

As far as the match is concerned, Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to field first against Kolkata Knight Riders at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The RCB bowlers struck early, picking three wickets inside the powerplay.

Mohammed Siraj was the first one to strike as he dismissed Venkatesh Iyer for 10 runs. Akash Deep joined the attack and managed to remove Ajinkya Rahane from the crease for 9 runs. Wanindu Hasaranga joined the bandwagon and dismissed KKR captain Shreyas Iyer for 13 runs.

Sunil Narine, Sam Billings, and Sheldon Jackson were also dismissed cheaply by RCB for 12, 14, and 0 runs, respectively. Andre Russell was the only batter for KKR who crossed the 20-run mark as he scored 25 off 18 balls before being dismissed by Harshal Patel. Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy scored some runs towards the end before RCB bowled KKR out for 128 runs in 18.5 overs. Hasaranga finished with figures of 4/20.

In response, KKR took a few early wickets to put RCB under immediate pressure in their run chase. Umesh Yadav picked two, while Tim Southee scalped one wicket to his name. Faf du Plessis, Anuj Rawat, and Virat Kohli were dismissed for 5, 0, and 12 runs, respectively.

David Willey and Sherfane Rutherford tried to steady the ship for RCB before Sunil Narine struck and removed the England batter for 18 runs. Rutherford then forged a crucial partnership with Shahbaz Ahmed before the latter was dismissed for 27 off 20 balls. In the end, Karthik hit back-to-back boundaries to take RCB home. RCB won the match by 3 wickets with 4 balls remaining.

Image: IPL/BCCI