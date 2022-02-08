As IPL auction 2022 inches closer, TN coach says 'Ashwin undoubtedly a good captain'

Ravichandran Ashwin is going through a second wind of sorts given his comeback into the Indian limited-overs sides in recent times. Ashwin has always been a Test squad regular for Team India but not many expected the veteran spinner to make a comeback into the ODI and T20 sides for the national team.

It is not surprising given the kind of work Ashwin has put in to evolve as a player, a fact that the player himself has admitted to in the past.

Tamil Nadu cricket team coach M Venkataramana too elaborated on Ashwin and said that he is a player with elite mentality. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy-winning coach explained what makes R Ashwin stand out from the rest.

You worked with Dindigul Dragons in TNPL and finished as runner-up twice, a team that Ravichandran Ashwin was a part of. What sort of rapport do you share with him?

R Ashwin as a cricketer thinks really wide. He tries to get into a lot of options, he is not scared of trying some new methods. A coach needs such players in the game. It is very easy having Ashwin there and motivating others.

When he is putting in so much hard work and so much of mind into the game, I can easily convince other players to do the same. As a team, we were growing really well and Ashwin was instrumental in that. I would put Ashwin on top and handle other players easily. It was good teamwork and we did well as a unit.

What do you think is R Ashwin’s best attribute? What makes him world-class?

His commitment towards the game and will to perform at any point of time. Any match, whether it is for the Indian team, for the club, or in practice, he likes challenges. He wants to win all the time. The attitude to do that consistently day in day out is making him a champion.

How do you rate R Ashwin’s chances of captaining an IPL team this year?

IPL is basically a franchise-owned tournament. Many thoughts would be flying around the camp. So it wouldn’t be right for me to comment on that. Ashwin is undoubtedly a good captain and proved himself at Kings XI and DC as a captain. He is a captain material but we don’t know whether the owners are willing to give him the captaincy role. We can never be sure and it is entirely their decision.

Do you think Ashwin as a senior Indian player can be given captaincy/vice-captaincy in the national team?

What happens when it comes to Indian team captaincy is that they might look into various aspects. Definitely, he is a senior guy and a captain material but there are other guys in the national team with those attributes. What the selectors and BCCI management are looking at is a close card. So we’ll not be able to tell what exactly is going to come out.

Venkataramana on Pragyan Ojha’s journey after getting suspended for illegal action

Venkataramana gave insights into his work with Pragyan Ojha when the latter was suspended for illegal bowling action. Ojha ended up in Chennai to rectify his action and went on to make a strong comeback in the domestic scenes for Bengal.

Venkataramana, alongside former TN team coach Mr D Vasu, went about helping the Indian cricketer make his mark on the game again.

Pragyan Ojha ended up in Chennai after being suspended for illegal action. How did you and Mr Vasu go about helping him?

During the time, we were with the BCCI specialist academy’s Chennai centre. At the time, BCCI was planning to shift the NCA base to Chennai. There is a testing lab in the city and we were asked to work on bowlers who were referred to SRMC (testing facility) and our job is to help the technicians on cricketing aspects. We had to simulate match conditions for players to record their action as bowling during practice and during a game are two different things.”

After doing the recording, we have to handle the technical aspects with the players. That’s when Pragyan Ojha had come in to clear himself. Ojha had a few deliveries which had gone beyond the stipulated degrees. We had to talk to him personally. Ojha is not some ordinary cricketer. He had international cricket behind him.

So to handle him, we had to be careful in what was told to him. It is important you get to basics in such cases. To make an international cricketer to do that takes a real challenge and needs a lot of convincing. But Ojha was very cooperative and was really keen on coming back strongly. He was not hesitant to go back to basics and do things.

We put him back to ‘stand and deliver’, his initiation of muscles was worked upon. We worked on how to initiate arm path and maintain it. Sometimes when you play a lot of cricket, there’s a chance of you going out of a particular system. So when that happens, we have to put it back in their mind. When he went out, he was really happy. He made a comeback at the domestic level for Bengal and did well.