AUS Batter Marnus Labuschagne Predicts IPL 2022 Winner, Names Batsman Who 'will Go Big'

Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne has revealed his prediction about who will win the Indian Premier League 2022 title, ahead of the Qualifier 2 match, scheduled to be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Friday. Coming off contrasting results in the previous matches, both RCB and RR will be eyeing a victory and a spot in the IPL 2022 final against Gujarat Titans. Having said that, Marnus took to his official Twitter handle and put out a poll for his followers asking them for their opinion about the winner.

“Who wins the IPL from here? #IPL2022,” Marnus captioned the poll on Thursday, listing RCB, RR and GT. On being asked by a fan about his prediction, Marnus selected RCB and also said that Virat Kohli will go on to score big. “Who do yu want to win marnus? I am rooting to rcb. Btw not a fan of any of the 3 teams,” the fan said. At the same time, in reply, the Aussie batter said, “RCB - @imVkohli will go big”.

Who wins the IPL from here? #IPL2022 — Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) May 26, 2022

Who do yu want to win marnus? I am rooting to rcb. Btw not a fan of any of the 3 teams — James Sawyer (@impact_inline) May 26, 2022

RCB - @imVkohli will go big — Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) May 26, 2022

RCB and RR's journey to the IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualifier 2

RCB reached Qualifier 2 after defeating Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs in the IPL 2022 Playoffs Eliminator on Wednesday. RCB scored 207/4 in the first innings, courtesy of an unbeaten 112-run knock in 53 balls by Rajat Patidar. While Kohli scored 25 runs in 24 balls, Dinesh Karthik remained unbeaten on 37 off 23 balls. Josh Hazlewood’s 3/43 in four overs helped RCB to restrict LSG at 193/6 and take the team through to the next game.

On the other hand, Rajasthan faces RCB after losing to Gujarat Titans by seven wickets in the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday. RR found themselves at 188/6 in 20 overs after Jos Buttler displayed his explosive batting skills yet again. Buttler scored 89 runs in 56 balls with the help of two sixes and 12 fours while skipper Sanju Samson struck 47 runs in 26 balls.

Riding high on David Miller’s 68 off 38 balls, GT cruised to the win by seven wickets and qualified for the finals. Both RCB and RR have had good performances throughout the tournament and will fight against all odds to confirm their place in the summit clash of the season against GT, which will be played on May 29, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI/@ICC/Twitter)