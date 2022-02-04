Australian Legends David Warner & Brett Lee Believe They 'owe India A Lot' Because Of IPL

Australian stars David Warner and Brett Lee explained why they love India so much in the latest edition of 'The Brett Lee podcast' that was aired on February 4.

Warner has established himself as one of the best openers in international cricket by delivering several outstanding performances with the bat. The 35-year old explained how the IPL has had a huge role to play in him improving his skills in the game.

David Warner and Brett Lee explain why they love India

While speaking to legendary Australian fast bowler Brett Lee on his official podcast, David Warner called the IPL the 'best tournament in the world.' "When I go to India, I see it as playing the best tournament in the world. But I am getting a lot of practice and insight for when I have to go there for Australia, whether it is for Tests or ODIs," said the 35-year old.

Warner has been one of the best batters in the IPL, having amassed a staggering 5,449 runs in just 150 matches. He is the fifth-highest run-getter in the competition and has scored a whopping 50 half-centuries, the most by any player in the league's history. The Australian opener also added how the Indian fans have always welcomed them with open arms, stating that he has always enjoyed hanging out with the locals.

"The number one thing for me is how humble everyone is there (in India). They have welcomed my family with open arms and obviously me for the last decade. I love going out and meeting people there. I know it can be a security risk at times because we can create a bit of a crowd. I love mixing with the locals. They have given me so much. I think we owe India a lot. I'd love to be involved in some of their programs with cricket," added Warner.

Warner will be one of the star players that will feature in the upcoming IPL 2022 mega auctions that take place on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru after he was released by the Sunrisers Hyderabad last season. The Australian opener will have a starting bid price of Rs 2 crores.

Image: AP, PTI