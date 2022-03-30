'Automatic Selection For World T20': Gavaskar's Big Claim About Much-criticised India Star

The ongoing IPL 2022 will be an important tournament for the majority of Indian players who are looking to perform and keep themselves in contention for a place in the T20 World Cup squad. The T20 World Cup in Australia will be a great chance for Team India to erase the pain of their early exit from the previous edition.

However things will be really different this time around with new skipper Rohit Sharma and new head coach Rahul Dravid at the helm, the team is expected to do well in the tournament and lift the trophy for the second time. Former India captain and commentator Sunil Gavaskar feels that there is one player who will be an 'automatic pick' in the T20 WC.

Sunil Gavaskar picks the player who will get selected automatically for T20 World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar while speaking on Star Sports ahead of the start of the Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL match on Monday said that Hardik Pandya could be an automatic chance if he does well in the IPL 2022 tournament. He said, "Whether Hardik Pandya will bowl, how many overs he will bowl, will also be something which not just the Gujarat Titans, but the entire cricketing fraternity will be looking forward to. Because if he starts to bowl and bowl well, with his batting ability, make no mistake, he will become an automatic selection for the World T20,".

IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's performance in the opening match

Hardik Pandya proved Sunil Gavaskar's comment current by performing well during the match against Lucknow Super Giants. The all-rounder bowled his full quota of overs however he failed to pick up any wickets. However, he showed good touch with the bat scoring 33 runs in 28 balls before being dismissed by his brother Krunal Pandya. Titans won the match by 5 wickets and 2 balls to spare.

Pandya last bowled in IPL 2019, playing for Mumbai Indians, and played two seasons purely as a batter, owing to his shoulder injury. He also played as a batter for the Indian cricket team and failed to create an impact and ended up losing his position on the national side.

Image: PTI/ IPL/ Instagram